Like he’d done the previous four years, the Eagles’ Jake Geil, a Casper, Wyoming native, once again took part in pre-season practices, but this time instead of wearing a helmet, he wore a hat and a whistle.
Geil, a four-year starter on CSC’s offensive line, graduated in December of 2018 with a criminal justice degree, but couldn’t resist an offer to rejoin the Eagles as a coaching assistant.
“I went home for a bit and didn’t know what I was going to do,” Geil says. “I got the call from Coach (Jay) Long to come back and be part of the o-line and it was an opportunity I couldn’t turn down.”
Geil received plenty of accolades during his time playing for the Eagles, including being named to the All-RMAC First-Team following last season, but he’ll now have to influence the team’s success without lacing up his cleats or throwing on his shoulder pads.
“It’s different, but I’ve acclimated to it pretty well,” he says of being on the other side of the game. “I can’t physically go out there and change things. But I can do it mentally and through preparation with the guys, which to me is almost, if not more, fulfilling.”
Geil says he’s living in the moment concerning a long-term future in coaching.
“Right now coaching is my number-one priority and when my next life opportunity comes along I’ll have to make a decision and go from there,” he says.
Geil says he’s enjoying being a coach and that it’s a job he’s always had in the back of his mind.
“It’s been really great to interact with the guys in a different way, especially since I’ve played with pretty much all of them,” he says.