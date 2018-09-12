This list focuses on those small-town kids across Nebraska who made it to the big show, the NFL. They may have attended different colleges but what they all have in common is that they all grew up playing football on high school fields in small-town Nebraska. The Chadron Record has reduced this to focus on local players. The full list can be found at journalstar.com
Kelly Stouffer
Born: July 6, 1964 in Scottsbluff, pop. 15,000
High School: Rushville, pop. 890
College/years: Colorado State, 1984-1986
Games played in the NFL: 22
Fun facts:
• Drafted sixth overall in the 1987 NFL draft by the St. Louis Cardinals.
• Did not sign a contract with the Cardinals and was traded to the Seattle Seahawks in 1988.
• Started 16 games for the Seattle Seahawks.
• Retired in 1996 after brief stints with the Miami Dolphins and Carolina Panthers.
• Ranks second in the Colorado State University record books for career yards (7,142), career completions (577), and career attempts (1,015)
• Returned to Rushville and coached the football team for three seasons.
• Is currently a color analyst for college football games on ESPN/ABC.
• A 2000 inductee into the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame.
• Averaged 25.1 points per game and 14.8 rebounds per game for the Rushville boys basketball team his senior season.
Joe Planansky
Born: Oct. 21, 1971 in Hemingford, pop. 803
High School: Hemmingford
College/years: Chadron State, 1991-94
Games played in the NFL: 2
Fun facts:
• Played in two games at tight end for the Miami Dolphins in 1995, the last season for Hall of Fame coach Don Shula.
• Caught 154 passes for 1,877 yards and 11 touchdowns over his career at CSC.
• Claimed the 189-pound Class C state title to complete an undefeated wrestling season in 1990.
• Was an all-state football selection in high school.
• Transferred to Chadron State in 1991 after spending one year studying engineering at Kansas State.
• Was a three-time All-RMAC selection while at CSC.
• Inducted into the RMAC Hall of Fame in 2005 and the Chadron State College Athletic Hall of Fame in 2009.
Russ Thompson
Born: May 10, 1912 in Edgar pop. 498
Died: Feb. 12, 2001 (age 88)
High School: Wood Lake, pop. 63; Whitney, pop. 77; and Chadron
College/years: Chadron State, 1931; and Nebraska 1932-34
Games played in the NFL: 53
Fun facts:
• Started 23 games at tackle over four years with the Chicago Bears (1936-39) and five with the Philadelphia Eagles.
• Played in his first football game in Wood Lake without ever playing the game before. Later played at Chadron High School.
• Recruited by Link Lyman to play at Nebraska under Dana X Bible.
• Lettered three years at Nebraska
• Was offered a contract for $90 per game by George Hallas in 1935.
• Was a teammate of Bronko Nagurski
• Following the 1940 draft, the Bears traded Thompson and fellow tackle, Milt Trost, to the Eagles in exchange for Philadelphia's first-round pick, George McAfee.
Milford "Dub" Miller
Born: Sept. 28, 1911 in Litchfield, pop. 262
Died: April 8, 1981 (age 69)
High School: Crawford, pop. 997
College/years: Chadron State, 1931-34
Games played in the NFL: 23
Fun facts:
• Played guard the 1935 season for the Chicago Bears and the 1936 and 1937 seasons for the Chicago Cardinals.
• Four-time All-Conference selection while playing for CSC.
• Also played basketball for CSC.
• Inducted into the CSC Hall of Fame in 1983 and the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame in 2004
• Moved from Litchfield to Crawford in 1929.
• Earned $100 per game for the Bears in 1935. Earned a $10 per game raise in 1936.
• Played through a knee injury his final three seasons. He walked with a limp the rest of his life.
• Owned and operated a tavern in Chadron for more than 30 years.