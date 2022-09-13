Fuller sisters lead Cards to victory at home meet

With its first four runners finishing among the top nine, the Chadron High girls’ cross country team won the team championship at its own meet last Friday on the Chadron State College course.

The Cardinals were led by the three Fuller sisters. Micaiah placed third (21:52.57), Makinley was sixth (22:39.94) and Jentsyn eighth (22.48.46). The fourth Chadron runner whose place was used to calculate the team standings was Grace Pyle, who was ninth (23:05.49) for a team total of 26 points.

If anyone else’s place would have been needed to determine the team title, Aspen Graves was the Cardinals’ No. 5 runner, finishing 11th (23:39.86). That would have been good enough for Chadron to still claim the championship.

Another of the Cardinals, Emma Witte, also ran well, finishing 15th (24:26.53) among the 71 entries. Gordon-Rushville’s Tyrah American Horse was seventh (22:37.13).

Led by individual winner Madison Seiler, Gering was the runner-up in the team standings with 30 points. Sidney was a distant third with 70, followed by Scottsbluff and Alliance.

Chadron also won its home meet in 2020, when it nipped Sidney by a single point—33-34. The Lady Raiders were the winners last fall.

Madison Seiler’s winning time Friday was 18:53.49. Talissa Tanquary of Sidney was the runner-up in 21:15.65.

Seiler also was first over the same course in 2020, when her time was 21:08.05, meaning she ran the 5 kilometers more than two minutes faster on Friday. Yes! she’s special. She’s won the Class B state meet each of the last two years and will be seeking her third straight crown this fall. It’s reported that no girl has won three consecutive titles at the state showdown in any class since the race was lengthened to a 5K event about eight years ago.

The Gering senior was unable to run in the Chadron Meet last September. That’s because she was recovering from a broken ankle sustained while playing basketball during the summer. Much to most observers’ surprise, six weeks later she won her second state title.

Tanquary was the girls’ winner last year’s in 21:05.05. In 2020, she placed third in 21:40.95. Her time this her junior year, was in between those two.

The Gering boys ran away with that championship Friday. Bulldogs grabbed the top five places, led by Seiler’s younger brother, Nathan, a sophomore in 17:32.13, a half minute ahead of freshman Axton Stone. Senior Eli Marez was third, followed by two Aidens, Aiden Narvais and Aiden Bell.

Beginning in 2013, Gering won the Chadron boys’ title five straight times. However, Sidney was the boys’ titlists the last three years.

Alliance’s Ben Cassatt-Reina was sixth and Gordon-Rushville’s Franklin Johns was seventh this year among the individuals.

Chadron was paced by senior Gavin Sloan, who was ninth (19:29.56).

Next up on the area’s cross country schedule is the Alliance Meet on Saturday.

Girls’ team scores---1, Chadron, 23; 2, Gering, 26; 3, Sidney, 49; 4, Scottsbluff, 112; 5, Alliance, 129.

Individuals—1, Madison Seiler, Ger, 18:53.40; 2, Talissa Tanquary, Sid, 21:1.65; 3, Micaiah Fuller, Chad, 21:52.57; 4, Taylor Harrelson, RC Christian, 21:59.34; 5, Jadyn Scott, Gering, 22:06.61; 6, Makinley Fuller, Chad, 22:39.94; 7, Tylah American Horse, G-R, 22:47.13; 8, Jentsyn Fuller, Chad, 22:48.46; 9, Grace Pyle, Chad, 23:05.49; 10, Rheo Dykstra, Sid, 23:38.21.

11, Aspen Graves, Chad, 23:39.86; 12, Demi Seelhoff Ulrich, Ger, 23:50.32; 13, Jenna Davis, Ger, 24:03.78; 14, Madison Herbel, Ger, 24:15.70; 15, Emma Witte, Chad, 24:26.73; 16, Ona Mansilla, All, 24:44.79; 17, Charlie Edens, SB, 24:48.32; 18, Maddison Brown, SB, 25:01.73; 19, Alison Bradford, Ger, 25:27.45; 20, Kailee Webster, Chad, 25:32.69.

Boys’ team scores—1, Gering, 15; 2, Sidney, 75; 3, Rapid City Christian, 85; 3, Chadron, 80; 5, Alliance, 109.

Individuals—1, Nathan Seiler, Ger, 17:32.13; 2, Axton Stone, Ger, 18:03.48; 3, Eli Marez, Ger, 18:11.93; 4, Aiden Narvais, Ger, 18:19.55; 5, Aiden Bell, Ger, 18:43.23; 6, Ben Cassett-Reina, All, 18:46.27; 7, Franklin Jones, G-R, 19:15.53; 8, Travis Cline, Ger, 19:18.02; 9, Gavin Sloan, Chad, 19:29.36; 10, Greg Jones, G-R, 19:35.21.

11, David Suomala, RC Christian, 19:36.71; 12, Ty Brady, Craw, 19:36.62; 13, Brenden Shepard, Sid, 19:38.90; 14, Greg Ruzicka, Ger, 19:43.13; 15, Noah Canas, Sid, 19:50.54; 16, Caden Galbraith, Chad, 19:54.51; 17, Jashawn Davenport, Sid, 20:05.90; 18, Hudson Selfridge, RC Christian, 20:18.73; 19, Tyler Fogle, Ger, 20:30.11; 20, Eddie Griess. SB, 20:23.39; 21, Lionel Hinson, RC Christian, 20:34.25; 22, Zander Rust, Chad, 20:39.87.