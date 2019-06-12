Following last year’s Chadron Regatta that saw sisters Jayden and Kylee Garrett upset their parents Chris and Julie, who have long been an elite regatta team, the stage was set for another family versus family grudge-match.
But at the 32nd Chadron Regatta at Chadron State Park, Saturday afternoon, the Garretts had not fielded two teams, instead choosing to combine forces, employing the youthful exuberance of Kylee Garrett at the bow and the veteran-instincts of Chris Garrett at the stern.
Though the move to a single team may have been motivated more by a reported back injury suffered by Julie Garrett during long hours of ranch work and clearing snow this spring than the desire to create an all-star Garrett team, the plan worked as the Kylee and Chris cruised to a decisive win.
The Garrets earned their way to the championship race with a lap of 2 minutes, 37 seconds in a fourth-heat win.
Their opponents in the final race were Chadron State Park seasonal workers Phil Lewis and Alex Lohrmeyer. The two managed to finish one-second faster than Joanna and Curtis Danielson, of Rapid City, earning them a shot at the title.
The Garretts got out to an early lead during the championship race and never looked back.
Eight teams took part in this year’s event which was once again sponsored by Chadron Kiwanis.
Typically held during Fur Trade Days, Duane Gardener says the move to hold the event in conjunction with Chadron State Park’s annual anniversary celebration in June worked out well and will continue to be the plan going forward.
Results of the race:
Heat 1
Jake and Addison Gruver - 5:02
Colton and Audrey Moorhead - 3:50
Heat 2
Dana and Blaine (last name unknown). 5:31
Joy and Clay Weaver - 4:29
Heat 3
Joanna and Curtis Danielson. 3:26
Kylee and Chris Garrett. 2:37
Heat 4
Pete Romanjenko and Patty Bundell. 3:52
Phillip Lewis and Alex Lohrmeyer. 3:25