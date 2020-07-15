Gering blanks FNB0 seniors

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gering scored twice in both the fourth and fifth innings and pitcher Anthony Walker fanned 10 Chadron batters as the invaders took a 4-0 victory during a seniors game at Maurice Horse Field on North Main Street last Wednesday night.

The loss was the third in a row for the Chadron crew, which saw its record fall to 4-5 after scoring just one run in the last three games.

“We’re just not hitting,” Assistant Coach Greg McCallum said. “At this time of the year we should be getting some hits, but it’s not happening.”

The Seniors, sponsored in part by First National Bank Omaha, will be at home Thursday, July 16 for a double-header against what is expected to be a pesky Casper Crunch team. The first game is set for 5 p.m.

It looked as if Chadron would score first vs. Gering after No. 2 hitter Xander Provance drove a ball to right center and used his speed to wind up on third in the bottom of the first. But Provance was left stranded and the Nationals never threatened again.

It didn’t help that four Chadron baserunners were thrown out while trying to steal or take an extra base.