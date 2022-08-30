Gering Bulldogs to visit Cardinals

The Gering Bulldogs, perhaps the most improved 11-man football team in the Panhandle this fall, will visit Cardinal Field on Friday night for a Western Conference matchup. Kickoff is set for 7, like all the other home games this fall.

The Bulldogs kicked off their season last Friday night with a 46-19 win over Torrington. It was just their sixth win in their last 77 games dating back to 2013, but signaled that they are no longer a doormat.

Now in their third year being coached by former Gering and Chadron State standout Danny O’Boyle, the Bulldogs appear to be on their way up.

The leader against Torrington was junior Tyler Gartner, who is 5-11, 185 pounds. He scored on runs of five and 15 yards from scrimmage, returned the second half kickoff 95 yards, intercepted a pass, recovered a fumble and blocked an extra point.

Another weapon is expected be senior Kaden Bohnsack, a 6-3, 220-pound tight end. The line leaders include Collin Schwartzkopf and Alec Sibal, both 230-pound seniors. The quarterback is junior Jackson Howard, last year’s starter at the position and an excellent basketball player.