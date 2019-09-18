The Gering girls and Sidney boys ran away with top honors at Chadron State College’s High School Cross Country Meet on Saturday morning.
Led by freshman Madison Seiler, who finished third, and senior Tukker Romey, who placed fifth, the Gering girls scored 49 points. Defending champion Hill City, S.D., was second with 70 points, followed by Chadron with 80 and Rapid City Central with 81.
Two Hills City contestants took top individual honors. Senior Lizzy Escalante was the winner over the 5-kilometer course in 21:33.83 while Rangers’ 8th grader Abby Cutler was the runner-up in 21:50.68.
Escalante did not compete in the race a year ago, but placed third as a sophomore in 2017. Cutler placed fifth a year as a 7th grader.
Seiler’s third place time was 22:00.33 while Mitchell senior Regan Hodsden was fourth in 22:08.14. Romey covered the course in 22:25.84 for her fifth place medal.
Hodsden finished third and Romey seventh last year.
The team title was Gering’s fourth in the past five years. Hill City had four of the top six finishers and just 14 points last year to snap Gering’s string of three consecutive crowns.
The third place Chadron girls were paced by sophomore Mackenzie Butts, who finished sixth, just two seconds out of fifth place. Others in the Cardinals’ top four were freshmen Makinley Fuller, who placed 12th, Aspen Graves, 16th; and Micaiah Fuller. 23rd.
The Sidney boys’ championship was their second in a row. They had four runners finish in the top 10 this year while scoring 38 points. Mitchell was second with 84 points and Gering third with 94. Scottsbluff placed fourth with 110 points and Rapid City Christian was fifth with 116.
Rapid City Christian had the top two finishers. Senior Ethan Roberts was the winner in 18:32.72 and freshman Simeon Birnbaum the runner-up in 18:50.90, but no other team members were in the top 30. Next came Sidney sophomores Cameron Brauer in 18:58.73 and Daniel Bashtovoi in 18:59.02, followed by still another sophomore, David Tuttle of Pine Ridge, at fifth in 19:11.58.
Sidney’s third runner also is a sophomore, Mitch Deer, who was seventh.
The Chadron boys placed sixth. The team leaders were sophomore Carter Ryan, 11th, and junior Nathan Burch, 14th. Gordon-Rushville freshman Jace Freeseman placed 13th.
The meet drew 95 girls and 126 boys. The top nine teams and top 40 individual runners in each of the 5-kilometer races follows:
Girls’ Results:
Team Scores: 1, Gering, Neb., 49; 2, Hill City, S.D., 70; 3, Chadron, Neb., 80; 4, Rapid City Central, S.D., 81; 5, Wall, S.D., 122; 6, Mitchell, Neb., 136; 7, Sidney, Neb., 191; 8, Scottsbluff, Neb., 210; 9, Alliance, Neb. 221.
Individuals: 1, Lizzy Escalante, Hill City, 21:33.83; 2, Abby Cutler, Hill City, 21:50.68; 3, Madison Seiler, Gering, 22:00.33; 4, Regan Hodsden, Mitchell, 22:08.14; 5, Tukker Romey, Gering, 22:25.84; 6, Mackenzie Butts, Chadron, 22:27.48; 7, Delaney Kost, Rapid City Central, 23:41.41; 8, Alexis Stephen, Wall, 23:27.60; 9, Shailee Stephan, Wall, 23:27.60; 10, Lilly Golden, Mitchell, 23:37.89.
11, Lydia Peters, Sidney, 23:40.02; 12, Makinley Fuller, Chadron, 23:48.07; 13, Emmalea Olson, Cody-Kilgore, 23:51.05; 14, Anna Rawlings, Gering, 23:54.48; 15, MaKaen DeGeest, Rapid City Central, 23:59.99; 16, Aspen Graves, Chadron, 24:02.89; 17, Gracin Larson, Rapid City Central, 24:21.74; 18, Paige Kjerstad, Wall: 24:22.08; 19, Lilli Molitor, Rapid City Central, 24:22.92; 20, Madison Herbel, Gering, 24:30.63.
21, Lillie Ross, Hill City, 24:34.74; 22, Taylee Dartt, Wall, 24:40.58; 23, Micaiah Fuller, Chadron, 24:40.81; 24, Anna Birnbaum, Rapid City Christian, 24:50.12; 25, Rebecca Cutler, Hill City, 24:65.38; 26, Natalie Hanka, Hill City, 25:02.24; 27, Leila Tewahade, Chadron, 25:21.30; 28, Laura Jensen, Rapid City Central, 25:23.60; 29, Kaylee Charbonneau, Scottsbluff, 25:28.13; 30, Emma Witte, Chadron, 25:37.03.
31, Kailee Webster, Chadron, 25:47.42; 32, Evelynn Gillis, Rapid City Central, 25:51.41; 33, Morgan Van Anne, Gering, 25:53.12; 34, Eden Goddard, Rapid City Christian, 25:54.91; 35, Keaunna Poor Bear, Wall, 25:59.42; 36, Grace Martin, Mitchell, 26:05.38; 37, Jadyn Cady, Chadron, 26:07.53; 38, Makenna Culek, Gering, 26:10.08; 39, Azure Aves, Hill City, 26:15.47; 40, Shelby Carr, Alliance, 26:21,70.
Boys’ Results:
Team Scores: 1, Sidney, Neb., 38; 2, Mitchell, Neb., 84; 3, Gering, Neb., 94; 4, Scottsbluff, Neb., 110; 5, Rapid City Christian, S.D., 116; 6, Chadron, Neb., 120; 7, Pine Ridge, S.D., 198; 8, Rapid City Central, S.D., 212; 9, Alliance, Neb., 218.
Individuals: 1, Ethan Roberts, Rapid City Central, 18:32.72; 2, Simeon Birnbaum, Rapid City Christian, 18:50.90; 3, Cameron Brauer, Sidney, 18:59.73; 4, Daniel Bashtovoi, Sidney, 18:59.02; 5, David Tuttle, Pine Ridge, 19:11.58; 6, Ashtyn, Martin, Mitchell, 19:22.16; 7, Mitch Deer, Sidney, 19:36.67; 8, Caden Knutson, Mitchell, 19:36.94; 9, Jack Franklin, Gering, 19:41.39; 10, Ben Bashtovoi, Sidney, 19:44.38.
11, Carter Ryan, Chadron, 19:53.50; 12, Nate Billey, Garden County, 19:55.33; 13, Jace Freeseman, Gordon-Rushville, 19:56.52; 14, Nathan Burch, Chadron, 20:11.39; 15, Easton Anderson, Mitchell, 20:13.11; 16, Julian Maytorena, Sidney, 20:13.60; 17, Treyson Johnstone, Sidney, 20:13.89; 18, Tre Canas, Sidney, 20:14.14; 19, Logan Andrews, Gering, 20:23.41; 20, Ben Roberts, Scottsbluff, 20:26.73.
21, Roberto Martinez, Gering, 20:27.61; 22, Kennedy Ronne, Scottsbluff, 20:29.74; 23, Luke Rupert, Hill City, 20:30.23; 24, Alec Garcia, Alliance, 20:30.96; 25, Tyler Nagel, Gering, 20:31.59; 26, Nathan Hoevet, Scottsbluff, 20:34.73; 27, Eric Ferk, Scottsbluff, 20:38.51; 28, Micah Schick, Scottsbluff, 20:43.42; 29, Josiah Anaya, Mitchell, 20:46.80; 30, Jacob Awiszus, Gering, 20:55.24.
31, Waken Two Strike, St. Francis, 20:56.24; 32, Caden Galbraith, Chadron, 21:04.39; 33, Bennett Selfridge, Rapid City Christian, 21:06.33; 34, Milo Newman, Gering, 21:06.80; 35, Jonathan Pieper, Mitchell, 21:08.67; 36, Leighton Aves, Hill City, 21:09.37; 37, Isaac Trujillo, Scottsbluff, 21:10.58; 38, Lucas Moravec, Gering, 21:12.73; 39, Gavin Sloan, Chadron, 21:13.19; 40, Josh Fernau, Chadron, 21:14.97.