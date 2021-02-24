Gering wins Class B crown to lead West

The Gering boys may have struggled in football the past few years, winning just three games dating back to 2013, but they won the Class B team championship at the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament last weekend in Omaha.

Coached by Jarred Berger, the Bulldogs scored 116.5 points to edge Beatrice by four points for the title. It was Gering’s seventh state championship, but their first since winning the Class A crown in 1997. However, the Bulldogs were third in the B team standings in 2019 and 2020.

Gering didn’t have any individual champs this year, but had six place among the top six in their weight classes, including two were finished second and two more who were third.

One of the Bulldogs came mighty close to winning the championship. For the second year in a row, senior Paul Ruff lost the 126-pound championship match in overtime to cross-river rival Paul Garcia of Scottsbluff. This year, the outcome was decided in two extra sessions after Ruff was assessed with a penalty point for lining up incorrectly in the starting position, making the final score 1-0 in Garcia’s favor.

Last year, Garcia won 4-2 in sudden victory. He is now the 34th wrestler in Nebraska history to win four state championships. Prior to Saturday, the two Pauls had split six matches during their careers.