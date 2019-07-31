Derek Ginn of Hay Springs and Hunter Hageman of Chadron put together the best two rounds while winning the Ridgeview Country Club’s Champioship Flight by nine strokes Saturday and Sunday, July 19 and 20.
The winners had rounds of 105 and 106 for a 211 total. The runners-up were Francis Big Crow and Jody Birdhead of Pine Ridge with scores of 106 and 114 for a 220. Third place went to defending champs Tom and Scott Simons at 109 and 114, a 223 total.
Ginn also was a member of the winning teams in 2011 and 2012. His partner both times as another Hay Springs athlete, Darren Drabbels. This was the first time Hageman has been on the winning twosome.
Cody Franklin and Dakota Swires were among four teams to shoot 117 on Saturday to lead the First Flight. They lowered their score by five strokes on Sunday to take top honors at 219. Each of the remaining three duos added at least one stroke to their opening scores. Neil and Ephraim finished second with a 235 total.
The Second Flight finals were closer. Long-time friends Justin Downs and Nick Stetson were the winners with 122 and 124 strokes for a 246 tally. Joel Nelson and Riley Northrup had one more stroke both days to place second, even though Northup, the CSC head track and field coach, had his first hole-in-one on No. 6 on Sunday.
A playoff was needed to determine the Third Flight winners. Bruce Peterson and Tyler Westlake outlasted John Tausen and Dan Wordenkemper after both teams had 259 totals in regulation play.
The complete results:
Championship Flight--1, Derek Ginn and Hunter Hageman, 105-106, 211; 2, Francis Big Crow and Jody Birdhead, 106-114, 220; 3, Tom and Scott Simon, 109-114, 223; 4, Ray Ghost Bear and Rich Patton, 113-114, 227; 5, Steve Behrends and Jeff Strotheide, 113-131, 244.
First Flight--1, Cody Franklin and Dakota Swires, 117-112, 229; 2, Neil Brafford and Ephraim Brafford, 117-118, 235; 3, Casey Danielson and Rick Hickstein, 117-119, 236; 4, Lars Backward and Pat Clifford, 117-120, 237; 5, Danny Noonan and Ty Webb, 119-120, 239; 6, Willie Hoffman and Kirk Nelson, 119-128, 247.
Second Flight--1, Justin Downs and Nick Stetson, 122-124, 246; 2, Joel Nelson and Riley Northrup, 123-125, 248; 3, Curt Landreth and Chad Morsett, 128-123, 251; 4-5, Brenton Bauerkemper and Dylan Stetson, 128-125, 253, and Ron Foster and Scott Haden, 129-124, 253; 6, Pete Kruse and Tony Palser, 125-130, 255; 7, Todd Orton and Pat Weigel, 125-135, 260; 8, Ed Pelton and Vince Vieyra 129-133, 262; 9-10, Yamni Jack and Jarold Jandreau, 127-137, 264; and Shawn Eisenreich and Addison Margrave, 129-138, 264.
Third Flight--1, Bruce Peterson and Tyler Westlake, 132-127, 259 (won playoff); 2, John Tausan and Dan Wordenkemper, 135-124, 259; 3, Fay Hughes and Chase Staudermaier, 136-128; 264; 4, Dane Rasmussen and Joe Wild, 132-133, 265; 5, Lee Muma and Jim Hudson, 134-132, 266; 6, Mitch Barry and Phil Jensen, 142-148, 290.