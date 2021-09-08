Girls do well in filling team gaps

The Chadron High School girls cross country team was missing a couple of its top runners this past Friday at the Gering Invite, with Emma Witte and Micaiah Fuller out due to medical issues. However, Coach Willie Uhing was pleased with the girls who stepped up to fill the empty spots.

“Losing Emma and Micaiah this race proved significant,” Uhing stated, “but props to Kailee (Webster) and Mackenzie (Anderson) for filling a needed void and doing so incredibly well. A coach must be happy with the absolute show Makinley (Fuller) and Grace (Pyle) are putting on this season posting 20:59 and 21:24 respectively.”

The times earned Fuller third place and Pyle sixth. Rounding out the girls were: Aliyah Mills at 27th with 23:14.13; Leila Tewahade in 31st, 23:37.16; Anderson at 32nd, 23:46.50; and Webster at 41st, 24:26.64.

The Lady Cardinals scored a total 51 points to secure a third place win, following Scottsbluff’s 48 and Sidney’s 31.

Chadron is ranked second, tied with Arlington at 68 points, by the Nebraska Cross Country Coaches Association for the week of Aug. 26-Sept. 4