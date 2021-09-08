Girls do well in filling team gaps

The Chadron High School girls cross country team was missing a couple of its top runners this past Friday at the Gering Invite, with Emma Witte and Micaiah Fuller out due to medical issues. However, Coach Willie Uhing was pleased with the girls who stepped up to fill the empty spots.
“Losing Emma and Micaiah this race proved significant,” Uhing stated, “but props to Kailee (Webster) and Mackenzie (Anderson) for filling a needed void and doing so incredibly well. A coach must be happy with the absolute show Makinley (Fuller) and Grace (Pyle) are putting on this season posting 20:59 and 21:24 respectively.”
The times earned Fuller third place and Pyle sixth. Rounding out the girls were: Aliyah Mills at 27th with 23:14.13; Leila Tewahade in 31st, 23:37.16; Anderson at 32nd, 23:46.50; and Webster at 41st, 24:26.64.
The Lady Cardinals scored a total 51 points to secure a third place win, following Scottsbluff’s 48 and Sidney’s 31.
Chadron is ranked second, tied with Arlington at 68 points, by the Nebraska Cross Country Coaches Association for the week of Aug. 26-Sept. 4
Uhing further stated it was an “interesting day [for the boys] we had veteran runners make mistakes and young bloods cut their teeth. Chayse (Swinney) ran a 19:45 for a huge time improvement and Gavin (Sloan) running an 18:08 captured sixth place hardware.”
The remainder of the boys times and places were: Carter Ryan, 16th, 18:46.64; Caden Galbraith, 32nd, 19:59.92; Zander Rust, 35th, 20:34.09; and Garrett Reece, 40th, 20:51.88.
The boys were fourth with 66 points. Sidney also had the win with 18, followed by Gering at 35 and Scottsbluff at 45.
Speaking to the JV runners, Uhing noted, “Collin (Dailey) is running like an absolute beast in search of a varsity jersey posting a 19:43 time.”
Next cross country action will be at home, with the Cardinals meet on Sept. 11 at 9 a.m.