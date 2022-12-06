Girls see high places at season opener

The Chadron Girls Wrestling Team took top spots when they kicked off their season at the Hemingford Round Robin last Thursday.

It’s no surprise that last year’s state champ Kenli Boeselager took first, but she wasn’t the only one as Taylee Williamson — who placed fifth at State last year — and state qualifier Fia Rasmussen dominated their divisions as well. Not far behind was Brooklyn Hoffman taking second in 120, Addie Diers placing their in the 155 and Sarah LeBere placing third in the 170.

The girls placed second overall with a combined 14-8 record.

Coach Caleb Haskell stated, “I believe that our girls wrestling team is looking tough at the start of this season. We have more numbers at the start of this year compared to last year and we have a solid core group of girls that are willing to work hard and improve every day.”

“We have some strong girls returning this year along with some new faces that have the potential to make some noise. Kenli Boeselager, Taylee Williamson, Fia Rasmussen, and Addie Diers return to the mat to improve from last year's performance. Some new faces that could also make some major contributions to the team's overall success are Brooklynn Hoffman and Sarah LeBere.

“The CHS Girls Wrestling Team looks forward to the upcoming season and to see how well we compete with the rest of the state!”

The team will host a triangular with Gordon-Rushville this Thursday at 5 p.m., and hit the G-R Invite Saturday at 9 a.m.

Hemingford Round Robin

115 — Taylee Williamson won by a 34-second fall over Monica Charging Elk of North Platte in Round 1, by a 1:05 fall over Ava McKillip of Hay Springs in Round 2, and by a 1:11 fall over Brooklyn Brown of North Platte in Round 3.

120 — Brooklyn Hoffman won by a 3:48 fall over Alexis Welvaert of Sidney in the Quarterfinal and a 4:22 fall over Savanna Gove of North Platte, but lost by a 1:50 fall to Hailey Medina of Gering in the first place match.

130 — Holliann McMann lost by a 1:58 fall to Zarah Blaesi of North Platte in Roudn 1, by a 1:02 fall to Jada Schlothauer of Gering in Round 2 and by a 14-second injury default to Suubi Alexander of North Platte.

140 — Fia Rasmussen won by a 1:25 fall over Annalisia Hernandez of North Platte in Round 1, by a 3:52 fall over Hayleigh Toelle of North Platte in Round 2 and by a 10-0 major decision over Kirsten Heck of Gordon-Rushville in Round 3

145 — Kenli Boeselager received a bye in the Quarterfinal, and won by a 1:42 fall over Hayden Boles of Hay Springs in the Semifinal and by a 1:44 fall over Afia Hunt of North Platte in the first place match.

155 — Addie Diers won by a 1:37 fall over Neveah Laeger of Gering in Round 1, and lost by a two-minute fall to Cheyanne McGehee of North Platte in Round 2 and a 5:59 fall to Jaycee Hampton of North Platte in Round 3.

170 — Sarah LeBere won by a 3:55 fall over Zoey Jennings of Gering in the Quarterfinal, but lost by a 3:29 fall to Kyliah Engledow of Mitchell in the Semifinal. Whe won by a 49-second fall over Sara Weber of Chadron in the Consolation Semifinal, and by a 3:37 fall over Jennings in the third place match.

170 — Sara Weber lost by a 49-second fall to Isabell Gomez in the Quarterfinal, then came back with a win by 6-4 decision over Mailey Wood of Bayard in Consolation Round 1 before the 49-second fall to LeBere in the Consolation Semifinal.