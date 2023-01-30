Girls team headed to districts

The Chadron High girls wrestling team will compete at their district meet, beginning this Friday at Bridgeport. Both the girls and boys teams hit the mats this past week with a triangular at Custer with the host and Douglas, and an Invitational at Mitchell.

While it’s districts for the girls team, the boys with have a dual at southeast this week, before their district competition at Grand Island Northwest Feb. 10 and 11.

Girls coach Caleb Haskell stated, “The CHS Girls Wrestling team had a great showing this last weekend. We started our competition on Thursday evening in South Dakota in duals against Douglas and Custer. I felt like the girls wrestled really well, collectively. Taylee Williamson dominated in both of her wins, earning a fall against Douglas in 1:20 and a technical fall against her Custer opponent. Brooklynn Hoffman earned a major decision over her Douglas opponent, and lost a tough match against her Custer opponent.

“Fia Rassmussen earned another fall against Douglas in 1:04 and Addie Diers earned herself a fall against her Custer opponent in 47 seconds. The rest of the girls received forfeit wins in each of the duals to help boost their end of the season records.

“In the Mitchell wrestling invitational, the girls wrestled tough. Taylee Williamson, Fia Rasmussen, Kenli Boeselager, and Sarah LeBere all wrestled their hearts out and took home gold medals. Brooklynn Hoffman and Addie Diers also wrestled tough, but suffered a few losses, yet still earned second place finishes. As a team, the girls won the tournament race. I am very proud of how they are wrestling!

“As we head into districts this week, we are excited to compete, give it our all, and hopefully punch as many girls through to the state tournament as possible! The Nebraska Wrestle account has the girls team finishing in the top three at districts, so hopefully we wrestle as well as I know that we can and make some noise down at the state tournament in two weeks! Until then, we will keep working hard, improving our skills, and wrestle the best that we possibly can to set us up for success!”

Boys coach Jamie Slingsby stated, "The Mitchell Invite was a replacement tournament after losing the Valentine Invite due to weather. As a staff we were proud of the way the wrestlers responded after having some sickness run throughout the team.

"Tayvin Jenkins is starting to peak at the right time. This is a huge boost going into districts next week. Braden, Quinn and Rhett continued their success on the mat and they look forward to districts next week. Those three are returning state qualifiers and are excited for the opportunity to qualify and compete at state again."

Girls

Chadron vs. Custer

113 — Taylee Williamson won by an 18-2 tech fall over Essah Syverson

120 — Brooklyn Hoffman lost by a 1:33 fall to Addie Sander

170 — Addie Diers won by a 47-second fall over Maddie Lehrkamp

Chadron vs. Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood

113 — Taylee Williamson won by a 1:20 fall over Savannah Rondell

120 — Brooklyn Hoffman won by a 10-1 major decision over Kendalyn Pesch

142 — Fia Rasmussen won by a 1:04 fall over Emalee Von Eye

Mitchell Invite

110 — Taylee Williamson won by a 53-second fall over Aurora Hoffman on Hemingford in Round 1, by a 52-second fall over Emersyn Cross of Gering in Roudn 2 and by a 3:25 fall over Morgan Amateis of Bridgeport in Round 3.

170 — Sarah LeBere won by a 3:14 fall over Hayden Marks of Bridgeport in Round 1, by a 4:47 fall over Kyliah Engledow of Mitchell in Round 2 and by a 12-0 major decision over Isabelle Maag of Bayard in Round 3.

120 — Brooklynn Hoffman won by a 1:23 fall over Alexis Welvaert of Sidney in Round 1, but lost by a 5-2 decision to Kyra Robbins of Bridgeport in Round 3.

135 — Fia Rasmussen lost by a 2:34 fall to Izabelle Owens of Sidney in Round 1, but claimed a 2:56 pin on Owens in Round 2. Owens took another victory over Rasmussen in Round 3, with a 1:23 fall.

145 — Kenli Boeselager won by a 1:04 fall over Cheyenne Peterson of Morrill in Round 2 and by a 1:24 fall over Isabelle Neve of Sidney in Round 3.

155 — Addie Diers lost by a 3:14 fall to Isabell Gomez of Hemingford in Round 1, but pinned Gomez in 54 second in Round 2. Gomez had the final win in Round 3, with a 2:16 fall over Diers.

Boys

Chadron vs. Custer

126 — Jacob Winckler lsot bya #:50 fall to Landon Woodward

120 — Tayven Jenkins lost by a 2:35 fall to Tray Weiss; Cole Block lost by a 5:27 fall to Ethan O’Connor

132 — Braden Underwood lost by a 10-8 decision to Riley Scott

138 — Layne Davidson lost by a 1:01 fall to Leighton Sander

145 — Bennett Fisher lost by a 1:09 fall to Kai Rush

152 — Quinn Bailey won by a 1:45 fall over Connor Adams

160 — Zane cullers lost by a 1:26 fall to Jonathan Lewis

170 — Jeremy Swallow lost by a 27-second fall to Ryder Bailey

285 — Darion dye lost by a 4:42 fall to Clayton Maude

Chadron vs. Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood

120 — Tayven Jenkins lost by a 1:49 fall to Alejandro Martinez

126 — Jacob Winckler lost by a 3:51 fall to Ian Fleming

138 — Layne Davidson lost by a 1:59 fall to William Thompson

145 — Bennett Fisher lost by a 52-second fall to Carson Hicks

152 — Quinn Bailey won by a 24-second fall over Aiden Russell

160 — Zane Cullers lost by a 16-8 major decision to Casen Tibbetts

170 — Jeremy Swallow lost by a 1:08 fall to Kannon Shay

285 — Darion Dye lost by a 1:10 fall to Luca Giersberg

Mitchell Invite

In the 120, Cole Block received a bye in the Quarterfinal, lost by injury default to Jamison Duncan of Mitchell in the Semifinal and lost by a medical forfeit to Colton Maghreim of Mitchell in the Consolation Semifinal.

In the same division, Tayven Jenkins won by a 1:35 fall over Orin Wilkins of Hemingford in the Quarterfinal, by a 49-second fall over Jadon Skavdahl of Sioux County in the Semifinal and by a 2:25 fall over Duncan in the first place match.

In the 126, Jacob Winckler received a bye in the Quarterfinal, and lost by a 10-5 decision to Adrien Joey of Scottsbluff in the Semifinal and by a 7-3 decision to Touny Hrasky-Brown of Scottsbluff in the Consolation Semifinal.

In the 132, Braden Underwood won by a 1:04 fall over Cody Brinkman of Kimball in the Quarterfinal and a 3:49 fall over Uzziah Voss of Mitchell in the Semifinal. He claimed first place with an 11-8 decision over James McGinnis of Kimball.

In the 145, Bennett Fish lost by a 1:10 fall to Daniel Kohl of Morrill in the Quarterfinal, and by a 3:32 fall to Colten Mader of Crawford in Consolation Round 1.

In the 152, Quinn Bailey won by a 1:35 fall over Hayden Schmer of Scottsbluff in the Quarterfinal, a 17-second fall over Kyser Lewis of Morrill in the Semifinal and a 16-1 tech fall over Trey Schindler of Kimball in the first place match.

In the 160, Zane Cullers won by a 3:54 fall over Chase Brunsch of Hay Springs in the Quarterfinal, but lost by a 6-3 decision to Zech Roggasch of Sidney in the Semifinal and a 7-6 decision to Drew Varner of Hemingford in the Consolation Semifinal.

In the same division, Jeremy Swallow lost by a 32-second fall to Jesse Dunn of Sioux County in the Quarterfinal, and by a 26-second fall to Varner in Consolation Round 1.

In the 182, Rhett Cullers won by a 53-second fall over Haden Rehmig of Bridgeport in the Quarterfinal, by a 2:48 fall over Owen Plog of Hemingford in the Semifinal and by a 5-0 decision over Patrick McCartney of Sidney in the first place match.

In the 285, Darion Dye lost by a 1:47 fall to Anthony Running Hawk of Hay Springs in the Quarterfinal, won by a 30-second fall over Brayden McGowan of Hemingford in Consolation Round 1 and lost by a 1:20 fall to Reegan French of Morrill in the Consolation Semifinal.