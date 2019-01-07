The arrival of 2019 is just days away. In fact, it might have rolled in already, depending on when you are reading this blog post.
The new year gives us a segue to reset, recharge and re-focus our energies. In all sincerity, the new year allows us to curb our bad habits, improve ourselves and change our outlook on life to a positive one.
As outdoors-persons, the new year affords us an opportunity to give back to the outdoor community and natural world in the forms of our time, talent and treasure.
So, as an outdoor enthusiast, what can you do, how can you help?
Here are three easy ways and and a slew of ideas for you to consider when making your new year’s ‘outdoor’ resolutions:
1. Volunteer. There is an array of wonderful, worthwhile volunteer programs available where you could get officially certified to assist individuals with learning outdoor activities through the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. Think about your passion when you step outside!
You could become a safety education instructor for firearm hunting, archery hunting or boating. You could become a mentor in a particular hunting program. You could become a campground host, or a general parks volunteer in the Nebraska state park system, like me. You could become a youth fishing instructor. You could become a Master Naturalist via the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UN-L).
As an educator, you could become involved with Project WILD — A unique, interdisciplinary, hands-on learning approach and curriculum for youth that applies key wildlife conservation and environmental education concepts. You could join one or more of the many fine non-governmental, nonprofit conservation organizations (e.g Pheasants and Quail Forever, Ducks Unlimited, Trout Unlimited, Nebraska Walleye Association, etc.).
2. Mentor. Take someone new under your wing and mentor them in an outdoor recreation lifestyle. Mentoring consists of a long-term relationship directed at supporting the growth and development of the mentee.
There is such enjoyment and a sense of accomplishment when veteran hunters, trappers, anglers, boaters, campers, hikers, bikers, horseback riders and bird watchers with many years of experience share their wealth of knowledge and expertise with someone new, especially youth. Bringing a first-time hunter to the field, for example, is not only a rewarding venture, but it can also help a seasoned hunter pick up new things. Having to break down aspects of the hunt that seem second nature can force the longtime hunter to realign on the simple things that may have been overlooked or are missing.
Remember, whether they are family members, close friends, neighbors or mere acquaintances, mentoring newcomers in outdoor activities provides not only fun, pleasant lifelong memories for them, but the opportunity for you to give back to the outdoor recreational culture. The lessons taught in mentoring build a better understanding and appreciation of our natural, cultural and public resources.
Reflect for a moment, didn’t someone mentor you in your outdoor lifestyle?
3. Donate. Money matters and every dollar counts for funds that solely run on donations! There are three funds in Nebraska that help people and wildlife that are in major need of tax-deductible monetary donations from you.
They are the Hunters Helping the Hungry (HHH), Wildlife Conservation Fund (WCF) and Wildlife Crimestoppers (WC).
Hunters Helping the Hungry is a program where hunters may donate whole, field-dressed adult deer at participating meat processors to be distributed by charitable organizations, homeless shelters and food pantries to those in-need statewide. The participating processors are paid through cash donations to the program to professionally process deer donated by hunters. This fund is critically low.
The Wildlife Conservation Fund allows donations to made directly or on your Nebraska State Income Tax form. This fund greatly helps those wildlife species considered non-game, or those that are not hunted, trapped or fished for. Donated dollars have big impact, since Wildlife Conservation Fund monies are matched with other grants, so that a dollar donated in the WCF actually becomes 4 dollars for assisting wildlife.
Wildlife Crimestoppers is a cooperative wildlife law enforcement program sponsored by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and Nebraska Wildlife Protector’s Association. Its purpose is to protect wildlife from illegal poaching. Wildlife Crimestoppers is similar to the well-known Crime Stoppers program and offers rewards for information resulting in charges filed for game law violations. Donations are always needed and continually being sought for the reward fund of the program.
You can get more details on any of these items by visiting www.OutdoorNebraska.org.
Happy New Year!