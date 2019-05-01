The Chadron State College women's golf team wrapped up its 2018-19 season on Tuesday at the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Championships at Ocotillo Golf Club in Phoenix. Four Eagles shot 85 or lower, putting the team's tournament score at 336-321-330-987 after three rounds, good for a ninth-place tie with Fort Lewis College.
"We have a great team this year," said CSC Head Women's Golf Coach John Ritzen. "This weekend was another great performance that shows how hard the ladies have worked this year. I'm proud of them. We appreciate the support we've received all year from parents, family, and friends."
After senior Sam Rahmig led the Eagles to a 336 in round one with her second-best round (79) of the season on Sunday, Chadron native Alpine Hickstein picked up where she left off on Monday firing a 75 to help CSC come within two strokes of the school team stroke record on 18 holes.
Tuesday, the top four CSC players all shot par or better on the par-five hole one to set the tone for the day. Alpine Hickstein had a birdie to start the third and final round, en route to tying teammate Rahmig and several others statistically for 13th on par fives.
On the leaderboard, Hickstein tied for 18th overall with a six-over-par 78 on Tuesday to finish 81-75-78-234 and lead the Eagles.
Chadron State finished as strongly as its started, with four of five players scoring even on the par-five 18th.
Canadian Abby White held onto her best tournament stroke average as a freshman, shooting 84-78-83-245 to just nip her 82.0 average from the season opener.
You have free articles remaining.
The Eagles' total of 987 is the lowest ever scored by a CSC team on a three-round tournament, of which there have been few. No team has ever shot below 1,000 strokes in a three-rounder. The previous best was 1,014, set in fall of 2004.
Colorado State University-Pueblo (307-289-299-895) cruised to an 18-stroke win with four of the top 11 individual golfers, winning the championship over runner-up Dixie State University. Pueblo's Orakorn Thirayatorn was the individual tourney winner, shooting three-over par at 73-70-74-217.
CSC is set to return all but senior Rahmig in 2019-20.
Team scores:
1, CSU-Pueblo, 307-289-299-895; 2, Dixie State, 306-302-305-913; 3, Colorado Christian, 312-307-295-914; 4, Colorado Mesa, 313-307-300-920; 5, Westminster, 315-314-303-932; 6, UCCS, 315-315-305-935; 7, MSU Denver, 325-310-314-949; 8, Regis, 318-326-317-961; T9, Chadron State, 336-321-330-987; T9, Fort Lewis, 326-336-325-987; 11, Adams State, 363-352-344-1059; 12, 370-370-342-1082; 13, 391-376-364-1131.
CSC individuals:
T18, Alpine Hickstein, 81-75-78-234; 38, Abby White, 84-78-83-245; 40, Sam Rahmig, 79-85-84-248; T50, Anna Branscome, 92-83-85-260; T56, Logan Kasten, 94-93-90-277.