Gordon wins 8-4 in Seniors’ final home game

Gordon sent nine men to the plate and scored five runs on five hits in the fourth inning to take the lead it never relinquished last Thursday (July 7) en route to an 8-4 win over the Chadron First National Bank-Omaha Seniors in their final regular season game at Maurice Horse Field.

Chadron, which had won a 3-2 thriller over Alliance in its most-recent home game, managed just two hits off five Gordon pitchers. The Nationals drew seven walks and had three players hit by pitches in the sixth inning to load the bases, but still failed to score in that frame. Ten Nationals were stranded on the bases.

That Nats’ only hit with runners on base was by one of the two Babe Ruth players Coach Bruce Parish was forced to put into the lineup because of a shortage of players due in part because of an injury to Collin Brennan.

Trevyn Jenkins, who also fielded everything hit his way at second base, sent a shot into left field to drive in the last of the Nationals’ four runs in the third inning.

Garrett Reece opened the third with Chadron’s only other hit. The next three Nationals also reached base, one on an error and two on walks. All four scored, but those were the home team’s only runs, and the visitors answered with their five-run rally in the fourth.