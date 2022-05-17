Graduate qualifies for state golf tourney

Recent Chadron High School graduate Jacksyn Behrends qualified for the Class B State Golf Championships to be played next week by finishing fifth at the B-4 District Tournament played on the Heritage Hills Course at McCook on Monday.

Behrends shot a 42 on the front nine and a 46 on the back nine for an 88 total, good for fifth place. The top 10 advance to the state tourney, which will take place Tuesday and Wednesday, May 24 and 25 at Scotts Bluff Country Club.

The Cardinals also played well as a team, finishing fourth among the 12 western Nebraska entries, but only the top three teams advance to the state showdown.

Scottsbluff won the top spot with a 349, followed by Ogallala at 358 and McCook at 361. The Cardinals posted a 382 total, two strokes better than fifth place Cozad.

Behrends is the sixth Chadron High boys to qualify for state since 2000. The others were Scott Simons in 2002, Bret Simons in 2003 and 2005, Colby Hartman in 2008, Jayden Stack in 2015 and 2016 and Trevor Berry in 2019.

Chadron Coach CJ Bach the McCook course is challenging with lots of hills, particularly on the back nine. He commended Behrends for being consistent in all phases of his game Monday and playing extra well during the final five hole of the front nine and also the last three holes on the back side.

“Jacksyn has been putting his game together at the right time,” Bach said, alluding to the fact that Behrends had shot a career-best 73 while placing second at the Ogallala Tournament last Friday and then playing well again on Monday on a much tougher course with much higher stakes.

“I know he putted well all day and played about as well as anyone did on the back nine,” the coach commented.

The tournament’s medalist was John Beier of Sidney with an 80, followed by two Scottsbluff entries, Austin Thyne with an 81 and Kaedon Patton with an 84. Jonas Sommerville of McCook was fourth at with an 85.

Behrends and Caleb Castillo and Corbin Murphy, both of Ogallala, all finished at 88, with scorecard playoff used to break the ties.

Both John Maser of Gering and Jake Hiltibrand of Ogallala totaled 89 strokes while Landon Kmoch of McCook was 10th with a 90.

The Cardinals’ other scores that made up the team total were a 96 by Chase Olson and 99s by both Broc Berry and Shawn Schremmer.

The complete team scores follow:

1, Scottsbluff, 349; 2, Ogallala, 358; 3, McCook, 361; 4, Chadron, 382; 5, Cozad, 385; 6, Sidney, 390; 7, Gering, 395; 8, Gothenburg, 399; 9, Alliance, 402; 10, Broken Bow, 409; 11, Holdrege, 437; 12, Lexington, 441.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0