Grandpa, grandsons win Three-Man Tournament title

Undoubtedly for the first time, a grandpa and two grandsons have won a golf tournament at Ridgeview Country Club.

It occurred last Saturday and Sunday when Dale Engelhaupt and Dylan and Nick Stetson shot identical scores of 61 to win the Three-Man Tournament by a stroke. Nobody could have been prouder. Of course, Engelhaupt was happy that at age 76 he can still play competitive golf, and his grandsons were definitely thrilled that they joined with him to win top honors.

Their 122 total was one stroke better than Tom Simons and his sons, Scott and Brett, managed. Two more teams, which needed a playoff to decide third place in the Championship Flight, finished the regulation 18 holes with a 124 total.

It’s not the first time Engelhaupt, who moved back to Chadron three years ago, has been a part of a winning team in the Three-Man Tourney. The other time it occurred was in 2012, when his partners were—Tom and Brett Simons.

Going back farther, Engelhaupt, was a member of five Two-Man Tourney champions at Ridgeview in a 10-year stretch from 1994 through 2003. His teammate in each of those triumphs was another Dale, whose last name is Williamson, the ex-Chadronite who moved back to his hometown of Custer a couple of years ago.

Dylan and Nick said Grandpa was a big reason why their team prevailed last weekend.

“He’s Old Faithful off the tee,” Dylan said. “Every time he tees off it’s perfect; right down the middle. So Nick and I can hit the ball as hard as we want and not have to worry whether it was a good shot. We know Grandpa’s shot will be in great position for us to go from there.”

The winning threesome was consistent. They had 8 pars, 9 birdies and an eagle both days. They were happiest that they had zero bogies.

“It was the funniest tournament we’ve ever played in,” Dylan said. “We ‘ham and egged’ it all the time. That means we supported one another. We caught fire each day and ran with it.”

Both of the Stetsons grew up in Chadron and are Chadron High graduates. Dylan lives in Chadron and his older brother in Rapid City.

At the end of Saturday’s first round, the Sheridan Country trio of Darren Drabbels, Derek Ginn and Brad Gates had a 58 for a one-stroke lead over the Simons threesome. Judd, Kourt and Hunter Hageman were next with a 60. Engelhaupt and the Stetsons were among three teams at 61. The others were Rob Stack, Jordan Haas and John Ritzen along with Dave Feddersen and Brady and Brody Roes.

All five of the other teams saw their scores go up Sunday by at least four strokes, but the eventual winners fired another 61, even though it was a consensus among the participants that the pin placements were “more brutal,” in the words of one of them, on Sunday.

The Simons trio said their downfall was a three-putt that resulted in a bogey about halfway through their second trip around the course Sunday. They finished that round with a 64, after Brett knocked in about a 12-foot shot on No. 9 to clinch second place in the final standings.

It took a one-hole playoff for Drabbels, Ginn and Gates to claim third place in the Championship Flight after their score had risen from a tourney-best 58 on Saturday to 66 on Sunday.

All of these teams have “been there and done that” in the past. Tom Simons and his boys have won the tournament twice while playing as a threesome, the Sheridan County trio won it in 2020 and the Hagemans in 2019. Most of them (led by Tom Simons 11 times) also have been on the winning team several times while helping make up other threesomes.

Fourth place in the top flight went to the Pine Ridge entry made up of Lars Backward, Pat Clifford and Jon Long, who had a pair of 62s during regulation play.

The First and Second Flights were won by teams with a heavy Crawford emphasis.

Jordan Raben and Bob and Ryan Osmotherly claimed top honors in the First Flight with a 128 total, five strokes ahead of three teams that shared second play in regulation.

Last year’s Championship Flight winners, Dean and Rich Patton and George Viher, took runner-up honors in the First Flight by winning a one-hole playoff. Steve Behrends, Don Dotson and Shawn Reitz finished third while playing two more extra holes to nip Casey Danielson, Rick Hickstein and Seth Orsborn.

The Second Flight was won by Bryce and Greg Oetken and Mike Morava, after they won a scorecard playoff over Chris Bollinger, Hank Jackson and Justin Leman. Both trios shot a 140 during the 36-holes marathon.

The total results:

Championship Flight—1, Dale Engelhaupt and Dylan and Nick Stetson, 61-61, 122; 2, Tom, Scott and Brett Simons, 59-64, 123; 3, Darren Drabbels, Derek Ginn and Brad Gates, 58-66, 124 (won one-hole playoff); 4, Lars Backward, Pat Clifford, Jon Long, 62-62, 124; 5, Judd, Kourt and Hunter Hageman, 60-65, 125; 6-7, Rob Stack, Jordan Haas and John Ritzen, 61-65, 126, and Dave Fedderson and Brady and Brody Roes, 61-65, 126; 8, Chris Callen, Cody Campbell and Connor Weingart, 62-65, 127.

First Flight—1, Jordan Raben and Bob and Ryan Osmotherly, 65-63, 128; 2, Dean and Rich Patton and George Viher, 66-67, 133 (won one-hole playoff); 3, Steve Behrends, Don Dotson and Shawn Reitz, 67-66, 133, (won three-hole playoff); 4, Casey Danielson, Rick Hickstein and Seth Orsborn, 68-65, 133; 5-7, Trace Armstrong and Brenton and Dave Bauerkemper, 66-68, 134, Willie Hoffman and Joel and Jace Nelson, 67-67, 134, and Andy, James and Scott Gooder, 67-67, 134; 8, Andrew, Cory and Mike Olson, 68-68, 136, and Danny Heppner and Paul and Ezra Ray, 68-68, 136; 10-12, Ben Schuckman and Ed and Mark Pelton, 68-72, 140, Jim Hudson and Casey and Justin Downs, 68-72, 140, and Randy Burk, Greg Dierks and Ross Heinen, 69-71, 140; 13, Tyler Hyland, Chad Mikelson and Austin Rapp, 67-75, 142.

Second Flight—1, Mike Morava and Bryce and Greg Oetken, 71-69, 140 (won scorecard playoff); 2, Chris Bollinger, Hank Jackson and Justin Leman, 70-70, 140; 3, Jed Herblan, Steve Sandberg and Les Tlustos, 71-71, 142; 4, Shawn Dawson, Cody Franklin and Alex Garcia, 72-70, 142; 5, Tim Buskirk, Curt Landreth and Chad Morsett, 70-73, 143; 6-8, John Tausen, Larry Teahon and Larry Yates, 72-72, 144, Brandon Sandoz and Eddie and Brent Buettner, 72-72, 144; and Mitch Barry, Maris Grasis and Phil Jensen, 72-72, 144; 9-10, Jay Eliason, Cy Hartman and Jamie Roes, 70-75, 145, and Jake Herblan, Larry Hix and Mike Lecher, 71-74, 145.

Third Flight—1 Todd Price and Orlando and Tony Cordova, 73-69, 142; 2, Scotty Claussen, Matt Risse and Jason Sommerville, 76-70, 146; 3, Thomas Chamberlain, Pete Kruse and Troy Palser, 73-74, 147; 4, Clay Brehmer, Marty Brewer and Andrew Weibel, 74-74, 148; 5, Lund, Lund and Virgil (Bridgeport), 73-79, 152; 6, Chance Barnes, Bernie Girard and Michelle MacAdow, 80-75, 155; 7, Mike and Bud Bartels and Charlie Littrel, 76-80, 156; 8, Eli and Jay Goff and Tony Witte, 77-80, 157.