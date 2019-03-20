After winning the long jump gold medal and the triple jump silver medal at the recent NCAA Division II National Indoor Track and Field Meet, Chadron State’s Isaac Grimes has received another special honor.
The U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association has selected him its men’s National Field Athlete of the Year for the 2019 indoor season.
Even though the Eagles have won eight other track and field national championships since 2011, Grimes is the first athlete from Chadron State to receive the National Athlete of the Year honor for either track or field, indoors or outdoors, according to the association’s website. The awards have been given since 2006.
Grimes said that although he knew he had earned quite a few points (18) at the national meet, he was surprised when he heard last week that he had received the honor.
“I guess I hadn’t really thought about it,” he said. “It’s kind of like a dream.”
The sophomore from Merino Valley, Calif., went 25-8 ¾ to win the long jump at nationals and hit a career-best of 51-8 ½ to become the triple jump runner-up. His all-time long jump best is 26-1, his winning leap at the Colorado Mines Classic to open the past season. That mark ties for fourth all-time indoors Division II ranks.
Both of his bests are school records and he also owns the CSC outdoors triple jump record.
No doubt about it, Grimes has racked up the honors during his young career. For starters, halfway through his sophomore season, he’s a four-time All-American. He placed sixth in the long jump at the 2018 National Indoor Championships (24 feet, 9 inches) and fifth in the event at the outdoor championships (24-6 ½) and now has two more All-American laurels with medals attached.
While he missed the 2018 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Indoor Championships because a tight hamstring, he was ready to compete two weeks later at the national meet and won his first All-American honor, signifying to Eagles fans that someone special was on the roster.
This year at the conference meet, he long jumped just twice, scratched the first time and then went 25 feet, good enough to win the gold medal by 16 inches, as things developed.
But after the two attempts, he left the long jump to run the preliminaries of the 60-meter dash. Near the end of that race, he felt his hamstring tighten and stopped abruptly at the finish line. He didn’t long jump again and had to scratch from the triple jump. His only activity at the conference meet after that was walking the 60-meter finals the next day to earn one point for the Eagles.
Just like the previous year, Grimes received intense treatment during the two weeks between the conference and national meets, his hamstring issue pretty well vanished and the results have been terrific at nationals.
“I was still kind of cautious at nationals, but (my leg) felt as good as it had all season,” he said of this year’s experience.
At last year’s RMAC Outdoor Championships, Grimes was healthy and won both of the jumps, hitting 25-6 in the long and 49-8 ½ in the triple. The latter mark, although the school record at the time, did not quite qualify Grimes to compete in the event at the national meet.
This year, he qualified for triple at the indoor nationals with his season-opening 49-3 ¾. That ranked 11th entering the competition at Pittsburg, Kan., on March 9, but he went nearly 2 ½ feet farther to earn the silver medal. None of the other 15 qualifiers improved by more than seven inches.
Because of the hamstring issue, Grimes noted that prior to nationals he had triple jumped just four times this season--twice at both the Colorado Mines Classic that opened season and the Don Holst Invitational that CSC hosted in mid-January.
Coach Riley Northrup said Grimes practiced the triple jump “zero times” this indoor season, but still got remarkable results. That’s talent.
Grimes credits weight training for much of his improvement since coming to CSC. He said he did very little of it in high school but with willingly followed Northrup instructions and the improvement has followed.
“He’s now older, stronger and faster than he was in high school,” Northrup said. “Some of it’s because he’s matured, but he’s also seen how doing weight workouts and becoming stronger helps him.
Grimes said he didn’t seriously practice long jumping at Rancho Verde High. His best was about 22 feet. He also cleared 6-6 in the high jump, but the triple jump was his best field event. He had a career-best of 47-9 ½ and placed seventh in it at the state meet by going 47 feet as a senior.
But he also hurdled and ran on relays.
Near the end of his prep career, Grimes said his major focus was on the 4x400 relay and for good reason. He and three teammates led California and ranked third in the nation with a time of 3:14.02. Unfortunately, their dream of greater achievements ended at the state meet when one of runners suffered a pulled groin muscle.
In looking at the future, Grimes said while long and triple jumping will remain his primary events, he’d also like to run on another exceptional 4x400 relay. He feels if everyone stays healthy (including himself), he believes it could happen.
His partners would likely be junior Javan Lanier, who was the Male Athlete of the Meet at last year’s RMAC Meet after winning the 60 meters, placing third in the long jump and sixth in the 200; Chadron native Brendith Sayaloune, who is coming off foot surgery that caused him to miss this year’s indoor season but will compete outdoors; and freshman Brodie Roden, who placed seventh in the open 400 at this year’s RMAC Indoor Meet in 50.18 seconds and was Wyoming’s Gatorade Male Track and Field Athlete of the Year last spring.