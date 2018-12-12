Two Chadron State College track and field athletes got their seasons off to a blistering start Thursday and Friday at the Colorado School of Mines Alumni Classic in Golden.
Sophomore Isaac Grimes opened the competition by breaking the school record and automatically qualifying for the National Indoor Championships by going 26 feet, 1 inch (7.95 meters) in the long jump Thursday night.
In addition, junior Ashton Hallsted won the 20-pound weight throw by nearly 16 and a half feet and exceeded her career-best by 4 feet, 3 ½ inches with a heave of 64-8 ½ (19.72 meters).
“We had quite a night,” CSC Coach Riley Northrup said. “I knew both of them were capable of things like this, but I really didn’t expect it to happen quite like it did at the first meet of the season.”
During Friday’s competition, Grimes also won the 60-meter dash in 6.85 seconds and the triple jump, where he went 49-3 ¾ for another school record. Both marks are national meet provisional qualifiers.
There were 21 entries in the 60 meters and 18 in the long jump. The runners-up in both events were from Azusa Pacific in California.
Hallsted also had a career-best of 41-5 ¾ while placing third in the shot put on Friday.
All six of Grimes’ long jumps exceeded the automatic qualifying distance of 24-11. Northrup said Grimes’ series of jumps is probably among the best anyone in Division II has ever had and his winning mark ties for fourth best all-time in DII.
Grimes’ previous career-best long jump was 24-9, which he hit last year while placing sixth at the NCAA Division II National Indoor Championships. His winning jump Thursday night also broke the school record of 25-11 that was set by Damarcus Simpson when he won the silver medal at the National Indoor Championships in 2016.
The CSC triple jump record that Grimes broke by six inches also had belonged to Simpson.
Grimes is from Merino Valley, California, and a graduate of Rancho Verde High School. He also placed fifth in the long jump at the Division II Outdoor Championships last year by going 24-6 ½ and set the Chadron State outdoor triple jump record at 49-8 ½.
The Eagles’ other top-notch long jumper, Javan Lanier, did not compete because of a tight hamstring.
Hallsted also had a spectacular opening meet. Her previous best in the weight throw was 60-5 ½, which she hit last season while earning the silver medal at the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Indoor Championships. Soon afterwards, she threw 59-10 ½ at the National Indoor Championships, good second-team All-American Honors.
A graduate of Natrona County High in Casper, Hallsted missed automatically qualifying for the 2019 national meet in the weight throw by six inches, but her winning throw will undoubtedly will rank among the nation’s leaders.
Only five-time All-American Mel Herl has ever thrown the weight further for the Eagles than Hallsted’s mark last weekend. Herl’s school record is 71-10, set in 2017, when she was a five-time All-American and a two-time national champion.
Chadron State entries also did well in numerous other events. Eagles won both 400-meter races at the Mines Classic. Justin Leman of Douglas, Wyo., was the men’s winner in 52.03 seconds and Christina Frick of Fort Morgan, Colo., won the women’s event in 1:01.48 while Celeste Cardona of Mitchell was second in 1:02.11.
Two CSC freshmen placed fourth in men’s jumps. They are Joss Linse of Platteview, Neb., who went 44-10 ¾ in the triple jump, and Joseph Dumsa of Sandy Utah, who is just 5-foot-9 but cleared 6-7 in the high jump.
Northrup also was pleased that Chasidy Horton of Colorado Springs scored 211 more points in the pentathlon at this year’s Mines meet than she tallied last year. In addition, CSC’s Ty Thurston had the fastest time among the 18 entries in the 1,000 meters during the heptathlon.
The Eagles’ results follow:
Women’s Events
400--1, Christina Frick, 1:01.48; 2, Celeste Cardona, 1:02.11.
800--5, Celeste Cardona, 2:34.56.
Shot put--3, Ashton Hallsted, 41-5 ¾
Weight throw--1, Ashton Hallsted, 64-8 ½.
Triple jump--8, Michelle Carbajal, 36-9 ¾.
High jump--6-7, tie between Allee Williamson and Miranda Gilkey, 5-1; 8, Katelyn Wheeler, 4-11.
Men’s Events
60--1, Isaac Grimes, 6.85; 6, Brodie Roden, 7.14.
400--1, Justin Leman, 52:03; 6, Brodie Roden, 52.94; 8, Chancey Hunt, 54.00.
800--8, Harley Rhodes, 2:05.30.
Shot put--8, Jordyn Spencer, 38-7.
Weight throw--6, Jordyn Spencer, 36-5.
Long jump--1, Isaac Grimes, 26-1 (school record).
Triple jump--1, Isaac Grimes, 49-3 ¾ (school record); 4, Joss Linse, 44-10 ¾. 8, Grant Edgecomb, 44-0.
High jump--4-5 tie, Joseph Dumsa, 6-7.