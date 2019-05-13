Although it wasn’t official when this week’s Chadron Record sports page were being assembled, it seems likely that Chadron State sophomore Isaac Grimes has qualified for the triple jump as well as the long jump at the NCAA Division II National Outdoor Track and Field Championships that will be the weekend of May 23-25 at Kingsville, Texas.
Grimes made his bid to qualify for nationals in the long jump during a twilight meet at the University of Nebraska-Kearney on Sunday. His best mark of 15.03 meters, or 49 feet, 3 ¾ inches, came on his first attempt.
That ties him for 20th in the national rankings. CSC coach Riley Northrup said since 20 athletes are usually accepted for each event at the outdoor meet and the fact that Grimes is already qualified in the long jump, the chances are good that he will be among those qualified to enter the second event.
The national leader is senior Abraham Seanek of West Texas A&M with a mark of 52-6 ¾. Sophomore Ryan Brown of Lincoln College in Missouri is second at 52-6.
Grimes had to use a “last chance” meet to qualify for nationals in the triple jump because hamstring issues kept him from entering the event during the regular season. Since he had no marks in it, he was not eligible to compete in the triple jump at the RMAC Championships.
Grimes is third on the national long jump outdoor lineup with a best of 25-7 ¼. Freshman Dyshon Vaughn of Texas A&M-Kingsville, the host of the national meet, leads the way at 26-4 ½ and Brown is second at 25-11.
The Californian won the Division II National Indoor Meet long jump championship in March by going 25-8 ¾, two inches farther than runner-up Kizan David of Lincoln College. Brown was third at same distance as David’s, but Brown’s next best leap was not as good as his teammates.
Grimes also was the silver medalist in the triple jump at the indoor meet with a mark of 51-8 ½. Brown won what was initially known as the “hop, step and jump” by going 52-6 ½.