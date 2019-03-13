Isaac Grimes’ national long jump championship last weekend was the 22nd won by Chadron State athletes in individual competition such as rodeo, track and field and wrestling. Five Eagles have each won two national titles. They are Will Farrell in bull riding, Brett Hunter in wrestling and Damarcus Simpson, Stachia Reuwsaat and Mel Herl in track and field.
The list in chronological order follows:
--Don Meter of Minatare was Chadron State’s first national champion when he won the collegiate calf roping in 1956.
--Bob Lynch of Broken Bow won the NAIA 158-pound wrestling championship in 1971-72, when he concluded the season with a perfect 30-0 record. His career record is 87-6.
--Jean Fuch of Thedford was the national collegiate breakaway champion in 1978. Her times at the finals rodeo were 3.9, 4.2 and 3.1 seconds.
--The next year, the late Kathy Kennedy of Channing, Texas, was the breakaway champion. She made her catches at the finals in 5.45, 2.87 and 3.47 seconds.
--Another rodeo championship was posted in 1987, when Shelley Meter, Don’s daughter, was the all-around cowgirl at the National College Finals Rodeo.
--Gangling high jumper Tracy Heiman went 6-9 ¾ to win the NAIA indoor title in 1994. The Colorado Springs native cleared 7-feet both indoors and outdoors during his career with the Eagles.
--Rodeo was in the spotlight again in 1999, when freshman Will Farrell of Lander, Wyo., won the first of his two bull riding championships at the College National Finals Rodeo.
--Two years later, Dustin Elliott of John Day, Ore., rode all four of his bulls at the college finals rodeo to win another championship. He was a sophomore at the time and went on to win the PRCA bull riding championship in 2004, a year after he’d concluded his college eligibility.
--Farrell garnered his second national championship as a senior in 2002, giving Chadron State three bull riding titles in four years.
--Rushville native Brett Hunter, now the Chadron State wrestling coach, won the first of his two NCAA Division II titles in 2006-07. He was a 165-pounder and finished that season with a 35-7 record.
--Rangy Josh Majerus of Albion, who had been the runner-up at 197 pounds the previous year, won the national championship at that weight in 2007-08. He was 37-3 for the season.
--Hunter won his second championship in 2008-09, this time at 174 pounds, giving the Eagles three national wrestling winners in three years. Hunter finished the season at 35-8 and his career at 133-32 for CSC’s all-time highest victory total.
--Brad Gamble, later the Eagles’ track and field coach, won the NCAA DII heptathlon in 2011 by scoring a record 5,456 points during his only year of competition at CSC.
--Damarcus Simpson came to CSC from Lafayette, Ga., and as a freshman in 2015 won the DII long jump title at the Outdoor Championships by going 26-3 ¾. He also was the silver medalist in the event at the National Indoor Meet at 25-4 ½.
--CSC’s spectacular scholar-athlete, Stachia Reuwsaat of Rapid City, won the women’s long jump championship at the Indoor Nationals with a leap of 20-4 ½ in 2016. She was the outdoor silver medalist in May at 21-2 ¼, missing the gold by a quarter inch.
-- Simpson repeated as the National Outdoor long jump champion in 2016 with a jump of 26-4 ½ to win the title by nearly three inches. He also was the indoor runner-up again, going 25-11.
--Senior Shelby Bozner of Rock Springs, Wyo., closed out her brilliant career in 2016 by winning the DII Heptathlon at the National Meet in Florida with 5,428 points. She also was the runner-up in the pentathlon during the indoor season with 3,899 points. Both are Chadron State records.
--Another standout named Shelby—Shelby Winchell of Scottsbluff—wrapped up her terrific rodeo career by winning the goat tying at the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper in 2016. She shared second place in goat tying at the 2014 finals.
--Senior Mel Herl of Eaton, Colo., won the shot put at the 2017 National Indoor Championships with a heave of 51 feet even. She also was third in the weight throw at 69-4.
--Stachia Reuwsaat won her second consecutive National Indoor Meet long jump championship by going 20-2 ½ in 2017. She also was third in the 60 meters in 7.47 seconds.
--Mel Herl won her second national title, this time in the hammer throw with a mark of 214-1 at the 2017 Outdoor Meet. In addition, she was second in the shot put at 53-0 and fifth in the discus, giving her 22 points at the meet and six All-American honors during her career.
--Sophomore Isaac Grimes of Merino Valley, Calif., went 25-8 ¾ on his final attempt to win the long jump at the National Indoor Championships by two inches. The next day, he was the silver medalist by going 51-8 ¼ in the triple jump, an event he seldom practices.