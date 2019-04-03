Led by national indoor long jump champion Isaac Grimes, Chadron State College track and field athletes placed high in several events Sunday at the Tom Benich Invitational Meet hosted the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley.
The University of Wyoming and Colorado State at Fort Collins were among the other teams in the competition.
CSC coach Riley Northrup said the meet was what the Eagles needed.
“We had decent weather that gave us a chance to compete and get a step closer to where we want to be,” Northrup said.
Grimes won the long jump by going 25 feet, 4 ¾ inches to automatically qualify for the NCAA Division II Outdoor Championships at Kingsville, Texas in late May.
The CSC sophomore won the event by 16 inches over Colorado State’s Isa Bynum and the mark is his second best outdoors. Last season he went 25-6 while winning the long jump at the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Championships. He them placed fifth at the National Outdoor Championships at 24-6 ½.
Grimes’ indoor long jump best of 26-1 led Division II from start to finish throughout the 2019 indoor season. His gold medal jump at the National Indoor Championships three weeks ago measured 25-8 ¾. He also was the runner-up in the triple jump at the indoor nationals, but did not enter it at Northern Colorado.
Two CSC women were runners-up in their events Sunday. Christina Frick was second in the 400 meters in 1:00.90 and Chasidy Horton was second in the javelin throw at 107-11.
Both Frick and Horton ran on the Chadron State’s 4x400 relay team that placed fourth in 4:02.49. Celeste Cardona and Julianne Thomsen were the other relay runners.
Cardona showed grit during her lap, Northrup said. She hit a hurdle, went completely down and landed hard while running the 400-meter hurdles prior to the relay, but still did well in the relay, the coach said.
Thomsen placed was fifth in the javelin. CSC distance runners Alyse Henry and Madi Watson were fourth and fifth, respectively, in the 3000 steeplechase in 11:49.75 and 12:00.75. Watson’s time was her career-best.
CSC men placing in track events included Javan Lanier, third in the 100 meters in 11:07; Brodie Roden, fourth in the 400 in 49.42; and Phil Duncan, fifth in the 5000 in 15:27.47.
In addition, Joss Linse was fifth in the triple jump 45-5 ¼ and Brock Voth was seventh in the event in 44-10 ¼. Both are freshmen and both fouled on four of their six jumps. Northrup said the wind was a factor in the triple jump, something they didn’t encounter when Voth was first and Linse was second in the triple jump during the RMAC Indoor Championships.
Grimes also missed his mark on his final two long jumps, something he seldom does.
The Eagles are slated to enter the University of Colorado Invitational Meet in Boulder on Friday and Saturday. Northrup said hurdler Justin Leman is working out again while recovering from the pulled hamstring that kept him from running the 110-meter high hurdle finals at the RMAC Meet, but probably won’t be ready to compete this weekend.
CSC’s placings follow:
Women’s Events.
400--2, Christina Frick, 1:00.90.
3000 steeplechase--4, Alyse Henry, 11:49.75; 5, Madi Watson, 12:00.75,
4x400 relay--4, Chadron (Celeste Cardona, Christina Frick, Chasidy Horton, Julianne Thomsen), 4:02.49.
Javelin--2, Chasidy Horton, 107-11; 5, Julianne Thomsen, 96-3.
Men’s Events
100--3, Javan Lanier, 11.07;
400--4, Brodie Roden, 49.42.
5000---5, Phil Duncan, 15:27.47.
3000 steeplechase--5, Zen Petrosius, 11:29.98.
Long jump--1, Isaac Grimes, 25-4 ¾.
Triple jump--5, Joss Linse, 45-5 ¼; 7, Brock Voth, 44-10 ¼.