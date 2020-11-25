Gymnastics team has strong opener

The majority of girls medaled at Panhandle Gymnastics first competition of the season, Remi Stuckey’s Mountain Invitational in Casper on Nov. 7. Coach Ashley Strong said she’s proud of the team for doing such a wonderful job.

The gymnastics studio closed for a few months starting in March due to COVID-19 concerns, prompting concerns that the girls would lose their strength and skills. As a coach, Strong has told them it takes nine days to get out of shape and 90 days to get back in shape, emphasizing the time it can take to relearn and redeveloping the core strength and skills required.

However, after reopening, Strong said the girls got right to work, and she felt confident enough in their abilities to bump them up a level. When competition time came around, she noted, all of the team competed better than they practiced.

This year’s team has grown to 11 girls, ages 7-16, and increase of three members over last year, though Strong noted there was one lost team member. To keep up their skills, older members practice five days a week, three hours per day. Younger members typically only do three days of three hours each, and many high school students choose to come on their own.