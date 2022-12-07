 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gymnastics team opens season

Brynn Brooks placed 2nd in the Age 9-10 Beam competition, with a score of 8.45.

 Kristin Yale

The Panhandle Gymnastics team competed at their first meet on Nov. 20, at the Black Hills Invite in Rapid City, S.D. The team has grown quite a bit from last year, going from 13 to 25, and for many this was their first meet.

Placers are as follows:

Team Level 3

Nicole Johnson (age group 6-8): Vault - 8.500, 1st Place; Bars - 7.700, 3rd Place; Beam - 7.900, 2nd Place; All Around - 30.900, 2nd Place

Oakley McClaren (age group 6-8): Bars - 8.000, 2nd Place; Beam - 8.000, 1st Place; Floor - 7.850, 1st Place; All Around - 30.550, 3rd Place

Evie Thorson (age group 6-8): Vault - 7.600, tied for 5th Place; Bars - 6.650, 5th Place; Beam - 7.350 Tied for 4th Place; Floor - 7.450, tied for 5th Place; All Around - 29.050, 4th Place

Zayley Garcia (age group 6-8): Bars - 6.750, 4th Place

Gracia Votruba (age group 9-10): Vault - 9.100, Tied for 4th Place; Bars - 8.200, 7th Place; Beam - 8.150, Tied for 6th Place; All Around - 33.300, 6th Place

Kennedy Casey (age group 9-10): Beam - 8.150, Tied for 7th Place

Kaylynn Mader (age group 9-10): Vault - 8.800, 6th Place

Madylin Pieper (age group 11-14): Vault - 8.750, 4th Place; Beam - 8.800, 3rd Place; Floor - 8.400, Tied for 4th Place; Place All Around - 33.100, 5th Place

Team Level 4

Alexis Shelmadine (age group 9-10): Vault - 8.850, Tied for 5th Place; Beam - 8.100, 5th Place; All Around - 32.850, 6th Place

Taya Hruby (age group 9-10): Bars - 8.050, 4th Place

Brynn Brooks (age group 9-10): Beam - 8.450, 2nd Place

Leah Woodbeck (age group 9-10): Floor - 8.250, 6th Place; Beam - 8.350, 4th Place

Teagan Yale (age group 11-13): Beam - 8.000, 6th Place; Floor - 8.100, 6th Place

Aster Tewahade (age group 11-13): Vault - 8.500, 6th Place; Bars - 7.700, 6th Place

