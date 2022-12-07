Gymnastics team opens season

The Panhandle Gymnastics team competed at their first meet on Nov. 20, at the Black Hills Invite in Rapid City, S.D. The team has grown quite a bit from last year, going from 13 to 25, and for many this was their first meet.
Placers are as follows:
Team Level 3
Nicole Johnson (age group 6-8): Vault - 8.500, 1st Place; Bars - 7.700, 3rd Place; Beam - 7.900, 2nd Place; All Around - 30.900, 2nd Place
Oakley McClaren (age group 6-8): Bars - 8.000, 2nd Place; Beam - 8.000, 1st Place; Floor - 7.850, 1st Place; All Around - 30.550, 3rd Place
Evie Thorson (age group 6-8): Vault - 7.600, tied for 5th Place; Bars - 6.650, 5th Place; Beam - 7.350 Tied for 4th Place; Floor - 7.450, tied for 5th Place; All Around - 29.050, 4th Place
Zayley Garcia (age group 6-8): Bars - 6.750, 4th Place
Gracia Votruba (age group 9-10): Vault - 9.100, Tied for 4th Place; Bars - 8.200, 7th Place; Beam - 8.150, Tied for 6th Place; All Around - 33.300, 6th Place
Kennedy Casey (age group 9-10): Beam - 8.150, Tied for 7th Place
Kaylynn Mader (age group 9-10): Vault - 8.800, 6th Place
Madylin Pieper (age group 11-14): Vault - 8.750, 4th Place; Beam - 8.800, 3rd Place; Floor - 8.400, Tied for 4th Place; Place All Around - 33.100, 5th Place
Team Level 4
Alexis Shelmadine (age group 9-10): Vault - 8.850, Tied for 5th Place; Beam - 8.100, 5th Place; All Around - 32.850, 6th Place
Taya Hruby (age group 9-10): Bars - 8.050, 4th Place
Brynn Brooks (age group 9-10): Beam - 8.450, 2nd Place
Leah Woodbeck (age group 9-10): Floor - 8.250, 6th Place; Beam - 8.350, 4th Place
Teagan Yale (age group 11-13): Beam - 8.000, 6th Place; Floor - 8.100, 6th Place
Aster Tewahade (age group 11-13): Vault - 8.500, 6th Place; Bars - 7.700, 6th Place