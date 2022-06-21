Hageman plays on winning team again

For the third year in a row, Emma Hageman was a member of the winning duo during the Ladies’ Member-Guest Tournament at Ridgeview Country Club last Thursday, June 16. She joined with Samantha Miller to shoot an 85 to capture the Championship Flight.

In 2020, Hageman joined with her former Chadron State College teammate, Schuyler Wetzel, to take top honors. Last year, her partner on the winning duo was Jordan Grasis, a more-recent Eagles’ golfer. This year her guest was Miller, a native of Hershey and the nurse for the Hemingford Schools.

Hageman has been teaching at Hemingford, but will be employed by the Chadron Schools this year.

Hageman and Miller shot a 85 to finish two strokes ahead of Kylan Armstrong and Rahne Girard, who moved up a notch after placing third in the Championship Flight a year ago.

Third place this year went to Kinlee Stetson and Brittany Gooder with a 90.

This year’s First Flight winners were Maryah Harding and Heather Goings with a 101 total. They tied for second in that flight a year ago with a 110. Jordan Haefle and Lexi Buettner were the runners-up this time around, just one stroke back of Harding and Goings.

After two trips around the course, three teams tied for top honors in the Second Flight, all with 114 scores. A scorecard playoff was used to decide the deadlock, Sisters Nikee Olson and Nellie Larsen did the best on the right hole and were the winners. Lynn Goff and Kris Stevens finished second and Donna Brice and Lisa Jamison had to settle for third.

The results by flight:

Championship Flight—1, Emma Hageman and Sam Miller, 85; 2, Kylen Armstrong and Rahne Girard, 87; 3, Kinlee Stetson and Brittany Gooder, 90; 4, Judy Tausen and Melissa Webster, 96; 5, Tricia Berry and Lisa Millburn, 99.

First Flight—1, Maryah Harding and Heather Goings, 101; 2, Jordan Haefle and Lexi Buettner, 102; 3, Mandy Price and Brett Weaver, 105 (won scorecard playoff); 4, April Delsing and Shelly Blow, 105; 5, Brenda Budler and Misty Hickstein, 110.

Second Flight—1, Nikee Olson and Nellie Larsen, 114 (won scorecard playoff for first); 2, Lynn Goff and Kris Stevens, 114 (won scorecard playoff for second); 3, Donna Brice and Lisa Jamison, 114; 4, Brenda Barry-Schommer and Lou Ann Witt, 116; 5, Peggy Tlustos and Stephanie Reed, 117; 6, Jacy French and Bailee Lake, 125.

