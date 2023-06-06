For at least the third time in four years, Hunter and Emma Hageman won the Championship Flight of the annual Couples Tournament at Ridgeview Country last weekend.

The Hagemans shot rounds of 70 and 73 to win the top flight by three strokes. Their previous winning margins have been considerably larger.

A playoff was needed to determine runner-up honors in the Championship Flight this year after both Casey Danielson and Alpine Hickstein and John and Cassie Ritzen had 146 totals. Danielson and Hickstein won the extra session.

The Ritzens were the No. 2 finishers with a 145 last year when the Hagemans fired a blistering 136.

There was a three-way deadlock, all with 162 totals, for top honors in the First Flight at the end of regulation play Sunday. Sean O’Brien and Jordan Grasis emerged as the flight winners while Eric and Mary Landon finished second, edging Nick and Kinlee Stetson.

Tyler O’Daniel and Lela Nomura shot a 91 on Saturday, but counted 10 fewer shots on Sunday to win the Second Flight by 10 strokes. Trace and Kylen Armstrong improved by 15 strokes Sunday to win the Third Flight by a 187-196 margin.

Twenty-seven twosomes competed this year, the same as a year ago, Ridgeview Manager Cory Olson said.

The top three finishers in each flight:

Championship Flight—1, Hunter and Emma Hageman, 70-73, 143; 2, Casey Danielson and Alpine Hickstein, 70-72, 146 (won playoff); 3, John and Cassie Ritzen, 71-75, 146.

First Flight—1, Sean Grasis and Jordon Grasis, 81-81, 162 (won 3-way playoff); 2, Eric and Mary Landen, 82-80, 162 (won playoff for 2nd); 3, Nick and Kinlee Stetson, 82-80, 162.

Second Flight—1, Tyler O’Daniel and Lela Nomura, 91-81, 172; 2, Brandt and Lexi Buettner, 95-87, 182; 3, Austin and Stephanie Reed, 96-87, 183 (won scorecard playoff for 3rd).

Third Flight—1, Trace and Kylen Armstrong, 101-86, 187; 2, Dylan and Brittany Stetson, 104-91, 195; 3, Jerry and DeeDee Turman, 101-99. 200.