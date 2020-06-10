Hagemans win couples Tourney

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Hunter and Emma Hageman shot a pair of 68s on Saturday and Sunday to run away with the championship at the Couples Tournament at Ridgeview Country Club. Their score was 13 strokes ahead of the runners-up in the Championship Flight.

There was a tie between Brady and Stacy Mitchell and Bryan Mitchell and Sam Rahmig for the second and third place. Both teams shot a 75 on Saturday and a 74 on Sunday. They did not have a playoff to break the deadlock.

The next three flights also had ties for second and third.

The Hagemans also won last year’s tournament, but do not remember that score. Hunter is a lifelong Chadron resident. She is the former Emma Harris, who came from Wahoo to play golf at Chadron State College. They were married last August.

Forty-six couples entered the tourney. The top three duos in the five flights follow:

Championship--1, Hunter and Emma Hageman, 68-68, 136; 2-3, Brady and Stacy Mitchell, 75-74, 149, and Bryan Mitchell and Sam Rahmig, 75-74, 149.

First--1, Scott and Nicole Gooder, 86-78, 164; 2-3--John and Cassie Ritzen, 87-78, 165, and Judd and Jacque Hageman, 87-78, 165.