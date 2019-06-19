Gordon bull rider Connor Halverson rode two of his three bulls at last week’s Nebraska State High School Rodeo, in Hastings, earning him a state championship and a trip to Nationals in Rock Springs, Wyoming, in July.
It is his second bull riding state championship in two years.
Halverson scored 78 points during the first round of bull riding and 83 points in the second round. In the short go, no cowboy rode his bull.
Halverson ends the Nebraska season atop the state standings with 197.5 points, 49.5 points ahead of North Platte’s Mason Ward.
Joining Halverson in Rock Springs will be Marsland cowboy Jack Skavdahl who is this year’s State Champion trap shooter and finished fourth in the state standings.
Skavdahl, a saddle-bronc rider was not listed as having recorded a score in the event at the state rodeo, but his 90.5 points in the standings this season were more than enough to earn him the final Nationals qualifying spot in the event.
Skavdahl also competed in team roping at state as the heeler with header Chance Symons, of Mitchell. The two had a score of 8 seconds in the first round and 14.130 in the second round. They did not qualify for the short go.
You have free articles remaining.
Alliance barrel racer Lauren Lehl finished in 18.254 in the first round of the event, but didn’t record a time in the second round.
Mitchell brothers Lane and Justin Chasek both qualified for Nationals following their State Rodeo performance. Lane earned second place in the team roping standings along with header Colton Storer of Arthur. Justin finished fourth in tie-down roping with 113.5 points.
Both Chaseks, along with brother Jake, competed at the State Rodeo.
In the short go, Lane Chasek and Storer earned a time of 6.77 seconds, over two seconds faster than any of their competition. Unfortunately the pair were one point shy of Cameron Jensen and Tanner Whetham who finished first in the standings and were named State Champions.
Justin Chasek had a time of 12.34 in the short go-round of tie down roping to earn fourth place. Brother Jake Chasek had a time of 13.46 seconds in the first round of the same event, but did not record a time in the second round.
The two also competed in team roping, winning the first and second rounds with times of 6.62 and 6.07 seconds respectively. They were not listed as having recorded a score in the short go.