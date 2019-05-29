As the Nebraska High School rode season begins to come to a close, two area cowboys, Gordon’s Conner Halverson and Marsland’s Jack Skavdahl are near the top of the standings in their respective events.
Both cowboys currently occupy second place in the state standings, Halverson in bull riding and Skavdahl in saddle bronc.
So far this season, Halverson has earned five finishes in the top three or better and won in bull riding in Madison, Arthur and Hyannis.
Heading into the final three rodeos of the season in Harrison and Crawford this weekend, Halverson trails North Platte’s Mason Ward by 30.5 points.
Skavdahl, who is second in the saddle bronc standings, has earned two first place finishes and a second place this season. He won in both Madison and Hyannis and was second in Burwell. Springview’s Sage Miller has a commanding lead in the event with 144 points to Skavdahl’s 75.
Both Halverson and Skavdahl should be a lock for the state finals in Hastings June 12 through 15. Harrison’s Leif Meidell should join Skavdahl in the saddle bronc in Hastings. Cowboys and cowgirls must generally place among the top 30 in the state standings to qualify for State Finals.
Crawford cowgirl Jasmine Dyer could also make her way to Hastings in June as she currently sits 19th in pole bending. Dyer, who recently competed in the shot put at the State Track and Field Meet in Omaha for the Crawford Rams, took second place in pole bending, Sunday in Valentine. Dyer also earned a first-place finish this season at Burwell.
Fellow pole bender Lauren Lehl, of Alliance, sits tied for 27th with 16 points, just two more that Hershey’s Mekenna Fisher in 30th place. Lehl could also head to State Finals in barrel racing where she’s currently 20th.
So far this season Lehl has had top-10 finishes three times in pole bending and twice in barrel racing. A third-place finish in each event at Thedford was her season high.
The Panhandle High School Rodeo will be next up for area cowboys and cowgirls. It’s set to begin at 9a.m. at the Sioux County Fairgrounds in Harrison. The next day, the same fairgrounds will play host to the Harrison High School Rodeo. The season will wrap up Sunday at the Crawford High School Rodeo at Crawford City Park Arena.