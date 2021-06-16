Happy to compete, area thinclads had interesting season

The 2021 high school track and field season in Northwest Nebraska was interesting and appreciated. After the COVID-19 pandemic caused the 2020 schedule to be cancelled, no one knew quite what to expect when the new season opened, but overall it was positive in many ways.

The weather was mostly cooperative, a majority of the athletes remained healthy and each of the six teams had at least one state meet qualifier. Not many records were broken, but a few contestants now have marks that rank among the top 10 in the region on the list this reporter has compiled since 1980, when the track races were switched from yards to meters.

Giving credit where credit is due, two Dawes County girls claimed much of the spotlight.

Tatum Bailey, a Chadron junior, cleared 5-foot-6 at the first meet of the season to match the area’s best mark all-time in that event, and closed the season by going 5-4 to place fourth in Class B at the State Meet in Omaha. She also topped 5-5 at the District Meet.

In addition, Bailey was fourth in the triple jump at state by going 35-4 ¾, some 16 ½ inches farther than her previous best.

Her state meet triple jump is fifth on the Record’s all-time list for Northwest Nebraska, and just two inches shy of the school record.