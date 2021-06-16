Happy to compete, area thinclads had interesting season

The 2021 high school track and field season in Northwest Nebraska was interesting and appreciated. After the COVID-19 pandemic caused the 2020 schedule to be cancelled, no one knew quite what to expect when the new season opened, but overall it was positive in many ways.
The weather was mostly cooperative, a majority of the athletes remained healthy and each of the six teams had at least one state meet qualifier. Not many records were broken, but a few contestants now have marks that rank among the top 10 in the region on the list this reporter has compiled since 1980, when the track races were switched from yards to meters.
Giving credit where credit is due, two Dawes County girls claimed much of the spotlight.
Tatum Bailey, a Chadron junior, cleared 5-foot-6 at the first meet of the season to match the area’s best mark all-time in that event, and closed the season by going 5-4 to place fourth in Class B at the State Meet in Omaha. She also topped 5-5 at the District Meet.
In addition, Bailey was fourth in the triple jump at state by going 35-4 ¾, some 16 ½ inches farther than her previous best.
Her state meet triple jump is fifth on the Record’s all-time list for Northwest Nebraska, and just two inches shy of the school record.
It was the second time Bailey has placed in the high jump at state. She tied for fourth as a freshman in 2019. This was the first year she had triple jumped. About mid-season, she began running the high hurdles and also qualified for state in that event.
Crawford senior Jillian Brennan also had an outstanding season, capped by placing fourth in the 400 meters in 1:00.44 and third in the 800 in 2:26.05 in Class D at state. Both times are among the area’s top 10 all-time and only .10 and .31 of a second off the school records, respectively.
Brennan’s career had an unusual revival this year. As a freshman in 2018, she placed fourth in the 1600 and fifth in the 3200 in Class D at the state meet. She also qualified for state in both distance races as a sophomore, but her times were considerably slower. Following the forced vacation in 2020, she had an outstanding season in the shorter races. It was an adjustment few track athletes, male or female, have previously accomplished, as far as this reporter can recall.
Two girls besides Bailey and Brennan posted the area’s best marks in two events. They are Crawford junior Dalli Anders in the 100 and 200 and Gordon-Rushville freshman McKinley Grover in the discus and shot put.
Other girls who had the top marks in an event in 2021 were freshman Britney Klein of Sioux County in the 1600, junior Mackenzie Anderson of Chadron in the 3200 and Chadron sophomores Makinley Fuller in the 300 hurdles and Jayrah Ngoi in the long jump.
Klein’s top time of 5:54.94 was at the state meet. It was 24 seconds faster than her previous best and broke the school record that had stood since 1986 by 10 seconds.
The Crawford girls had the best times in both the 4x100 and 4x400 relays. The latter quartet made up of Anders, Brennan, Morgan Jones and Kylah Vogel placed fourth in Class D in Omaha. Chadron’s 4x800 relay team paced that event and qualified for state.
There’s no argument about who the most productive boy representing one of the six high schools in the northwest corner of the state was this spring. Cardinals’ junior Chayton Bynes had the top mark in four events--the 100 meters and all three jumps. He was the only area male to place at state, finishing seventh in the Class B triple jump by going 43-7 ¼.
Bynes’s season best of 43-11 ¾ is eighth on the area’s all-time chart. Cards’ Coach Blakelee Hoffman was surprised when Bynes opened the season by placing second in each of the three jumps at the CSC Indoor Meet in March, then noted that he had grown several inches taller and gained maybe 30 pounds since she’d last seen him in action as a freshman in 2019.
The Chadron boys had several other bright spots. Both sophomore Rhett Cullers and junior Garrett Reece improved in the hurdles during the season and both qualified for state in the highs. They ranked one-two in both hurdle races.
Juniors Cody Hall and Jarek Anderson also developed into capable shotputters and could give the Cards a couple of 50-foot throwers next spring. Hall went to state after hitting 49 feet at the District Meet.
Hopefully, Chadron’s Malachi Swallow and Xander Provance will be healthy and available to challenge for high placings on the track in 2022. After launching the season with an impressive victory in the 400 at the CSC Indoor Meet, Swallow was soon sidelined by shin splints, while Provance was limited while recovering from shoulder surgery this spring
The Gordon-Rushville boys made progress during the season and won both the 4x400 and 4x800 relays at their Class C District Meet, then bettered those times at state to lead the area teams for the season. Paced by sophomore Jace Freeseman, Mustangs had all three of the area’s fastest times in the 400 meters.
Hemingford senior Brian Turek, the Bobcats’ leader in three sports, had the best 200 time and went to state. Another Bobcat, junior Ethan Specht, was the area’s only pole vaulter and had a best of 11 feet.
Chadron junior Carter Ryan had the fastest times in both the 800 and 1600 and Cardinals’ sophomores Gavin Sloan in the 3200 and Henry Kennell in the discus led those events.
Following are the area’s top three marks for the past season, the top mark from 2019 and the all-time best mark in each event:
Northwest Nebraska’s best marks for 2021 season
Girls’ Events
100--1, Dalli Anders, Craw, 13.21; 2, Kinley Richardson, Chad, 13.81; 3, Mia Skinner, HS, 13.47. (2019 best--Emily Beye, Chad, 12.9.) [Area’s all-time best--12.1, Angie McGinley, Gord, 1994.]
200--1, Dalli Anders, Craw, 27.14; 2, Skylar Edmund, SC, 27.21; 3, Mia Skinner, HS, 27.43. (2019 best--Olivia Reed, Chad, 26.93.) [Area’s all-time best--25.6, Angie McGinley, Gord, 1994, and Heather Mundt, Hem, 1995.]
400--1, Jillian Brennan, Craw, 1:00.44; 2, Mia Skinner, HS, 1:01.20; 3, Jayla Brehmer, G-R, 1:02.72. (2019 best--Olivia Reed, Chad, 1:00.79.) [Area’s all-time best--57.6, Katelyn Moore, Chad, 2006.]
800--1, Jillian Brennan, Craw, 2:26.05; 2, Kyndall Carnahan, Chad, 2:31.14; 3, Haley Johnson, G-R, 2:31.55; 4, Grace Pyle, Chad, 2:31.63. (2019 best--Leila Tewahade, Chad, 2:29.43.) [Area’s all-time best--2:20.13, Katelyn Moore, Chad, 2006.]
1600--1, Britney Klein, SC, 5:54.94; 2, Tyrah American Horse, G-R, 6:01.06; 3, Madison Swanson, Craw, 6:04.89. (2019 best--Mackenzie Anderson, Chad, 5:54.9,) [Area’s all-time best--5:19.50, Ashley Riesen, Chad, 2009.]
3200--1, Mackenzie Anderson, Chad, 13:24.28; 2, Carlye Kresl, Hem, 13:26.32; 3, Halee Wasserburger, Craw, 13.36.19. (2019 best--Mackenzie Anderson, Chad, 12:55.0.) [Area’s all-time best--11:40.57, Dani Wellnitz, G-R, 2015.]
100 hurdles--1, Tatum Bailey, Chad, 16.11; 2, Makinley Fuller, Chad, 18.29; 3, Maci Rutledge, Chad, 18.90. (2019 best--Dawn Dunbar, Chad, 16.76.) [Area’s all-time best--14.4, Shannon Kling, Gord, 1996.]
300 hurdles--1, Makinley Fuller, Chad, 50.54; 2, Kylah Brennan, Craw, 50.79; 3; Karlee Juhnke, SC, 51.43. (2019 best--Allie Ferguson, Chad, 48.88.) [Area’s all-time best--44.80, Kelsy Wood, Hem, 2013.]
4x100 relay--1, Crawford (Skylar Summers, Dalli Anders, Natalie Barry, Morgan Jones), 53.57; 2, Chadron, 54.19; 3, Hemingford, 54.27. (2019 best--Chadron, 51.88). [Area’s all-time best--50.1. Gordon (Sonja Nielsen, Angie McGinley, Rachel Forster, Nickie Stowell), 1997.]
4x400 relay--1, Crawford (Dalli Anders, Kylah Vogel, Morgan Jones, Jillian Brennan), 4:19.97; 2, Chadron, 4:28.49; 3, Sioux County, 4:34.86. (2019 best--Chadron, 4:12.23). [Area’s all-time best--4:01.7, Chadron (Cassie Humphrey, Angela Osborn, Sydney Moore, Katelyn Moore), 2006.]
4x800 relay--1, Chadron (Kyndall Carnahan, Demi Ferguson, Makinley Fuller, Grace Pyle), 10:17.14; 2, Gordon-Rushville, 10:41.01; 3, Sioux County, 10:51.87. (2019 best--Gordon-Rushville, 10:35.04.) [Area’s all-time best--Chadron, 9:38.01, (Cassie Humphrey, Leslie Foral, Jessica Johnson, Katelyn Moore), 2006.]
Shot put--1, McKinley Grover, G-R, 31-9 ½; 2, Hannah Wasserburger, Craw, 31-3; 3, Kylie Coomes, G-R, 30-5 ½. (2019 best--True Thorne, Chad, 39-3 ½.) [Area’s all-time best--45-7 ½, April Kockrow, Rush, 1996.]
Discus--1, McKinley Grover, G-R, 121-3; 2, Rebecca Menke, Chad, 89-6; 3, Kee Lovell, G-R, 88-11. (2019 best--True Thorne, Chad, 122-9.) [Area’s all-time best--154-9, April Kockrow, Rush, 1996.]
Long jump--1, Jayrah Ngoi, Chad, 15-8; 2, Skylar Edmund, SC, 15-7; 3, Tatum Bailey, Chad, 14-9. (2019 best--Callie Shultz, Gordon-Rushville, 15-¾) [Area’s all-time best--18-11 ½, Shannon Kling, Gord, 1996.]
Triple jump--1, Tatum Bailey, Chad, 35-4 ¾; 2, Jayrah Ngoi, Chad, 34- ¾; 3, Karlee Juhnke, SC, 31-6. (2019 best--Dawn Dunbar, Chad, 32-4.) [Area’s all-time best--37- ½, Aria Hughes, HS, 2011.]
High jump--1, Tatum Bailey, Chad, 5-6; 2-3, Grace Pyle, Chad, and Kailey Klein, SC, 4-10. (2019 best--Tatum Bailey, Chad, 5-4) [Area’s all-time best--5-6, Bethany Clark, Chadron, 1996; Kenna Campbell, G-R, 2017; Tatum Bailey, Chad, 2021.]
Boys’ Events
100--1, Chayton Bynes, Chad, 11.30; 2, Jiesinh Sayaloune, Chad, 11.52; 3, Elijah Jackson, G-R, 11.68. (2019 best--Casey Lashley, Hem, 11.2.) [Area’s all-time best--10.7, Austin Forster, Gord, 1998, Troy Sorensen, Hem, 1998, Tom Emerson, Craw, 2009, and Jackson Dickerson, Chad, 2015.
200--1, Brian Turek, Hem, 23.13; 2, Jiesinh Sayaloune, Chad, 23.82; 3, Ellis Livingston, G-R, 24.13. (2019 best--Jake Lemmon, Chad, 23.13.) [Area’s all-time best--*21.7, Rob Wahlstrom, Chad, 1969.]
400--1, Jace Freeseman, G-R, 52.70; 2, Paul Lynch, G-R, 53.51; 3, McCaffrey Ballard, G-R, 55.16. (2019 best--Jake Lemmon, Chad, 55.34.) [Area’s all-time best--*49.2, Rob Wahlstrom, Chad, 1969]. *adjusted from yards to meters.
800--1, Carter Ryan, Chad, 2:07.05; 2, Daniel Wellnitz, Chad, 2:09.01; 3, Jace Freeseman, G-R, 2:15.43. (2019 best--Dennis Vogl, Craw, 2:13.53.) [Area’s all-time best--1:57.38, Cole Wellnitz, G-R, 2011.
1600--1, Carter Ryan, Chad, 5:00.52; 2, Greg Johns, G-R, 5:12.94; 3, Wes Jacobs, HS, 5:13.79. (2019 best--Nathan Burch, Chad, 5:18.82.) [Area’s all-time best--4:26.70, Cole Wellnitz, G-R, 2012.]
3200--1, Gavin Sloan, Chad, 11:20.86; 2, Wes Jacobs, HS, 11:38.42; 3, Nathan Burch, Chad, 11:52.16. (2019 best--Burch, Chad, 11:24.69.) [Area’s all-time best--9:39.15, Bill Simones, Chad, 1984.]
110 hurdles--1, Rhett Cullers, Chad, 15.70; 2, Garrett Reece, Chad, 15.89; 3, Aydon McDonald, GR. 17.73. (2019 best--Casey Lashley, Hem, 15.6.) [*Area’s all-time best--14.1, Allen Osborn, Chad, 2008.]
300 hurdles--1, Rhett Cullers, Chad, 42.17; 2, Garrett Reece, Chad, 42.61; 3, Aydon McDonald, G-R, 42.69. (2019 best--Wiley Rudloff, Hem, 42.90.) [Area’s all-time best--39.1, Ben Smith, Chad, 1997.]
4x100 relay--1, Chadron (Xander Provance, Michael Sorenson, Garrett Reece, Jiesinh Sayaloune), 45.50; 2, Hemingford, 45.79; 3, Gordon-Rushville, 47.27. (2019 best--Hemingford, 48.24.) [ Area’s all-time best—43.5, Chadron (Erik Shepherd, Mitch Barry, Shawn Rogers, Ben Smith), 1997, and 43.53, Chadron (Jeff Wahl, Mitch Barry, Mike Wahlstrom, Charles Mann), 1999.]
4x400 relay--1, Gordon-Rushville (Mac Ballard, Jace Freeseman, Paul Lynch, Elijah Jackson), 3:32.08; 2, Chadron, 3:40.87. (2019 best--Hemingford, 3:44.46.) [Area’s all-time best--3:24.9, Chadron (Olen King, Drew Pope, Louie Brezina, John Ritzen), 2006, and 3:24.91, Chadron (Eddie Reiter, James Mann, Charles Mann, Brooks Hoffman), 1998.]
4x800 relay--1, Gordon-Rushville (Elijah Jackson, Robert Reina, Paul Lynch, Jace Freeseman), 8:44.42; 2, Chadron, 8:51.80. (2019 best--Hemingford, 9:04.31.) [Area’s all-time best—8:12.1, Chadron, (Louie Brezina, Ty Franklin, Drew Pope, Olen King), 2006.]
Shot put--1, Cody Hall, Chad, 49-0; 2, Jarek Anderson, Chad, 46-9 ½; 3, Michael Matt, Chad, 40-6. (2019 best--Lance Cattin, Chad, 41-6.) [Area’s all-time best--58-8, Kail Bowman, Chad, 1987.]
Discus--1, Henry Kennell, Chad, 126-7; 2, Ken Wyland, Hem, 125-6; 3, Hunter Wyland, Hem, 123-3. (2019 best--Cooper Heusman, Chad, 123-3 ½.) [Area’s all-time best--172-4, David Carrick, Chad, 1990.]
Long jump--1, Chayton Bynes, Chad, 21-1 ¼; 2, Chaz Twarling, HS, 20-10; 3, Michael Sorenson, Chad, 19-10 ½. (2019 best--Brodey Planansky, HS, 19-6.) [Area’s all-time best--22-11, Ben Smith, Chad, 1996.]
Triple jump--1, Chayton Bynes, Chad, 43-11 ¾; 2, Elijah Jackson, G-R, 40-11 ¼; 3, Harley Bayne, G-R, 36-8. (2019 best--Clark Riesen, Chad, 39-7 ½.) [Area’s all-time best--46-10 ¼, Tate Bauersachs, SC, 2010.]
High jump--1, Chayton Bynes, Chad, 6-0; 2, Cadell Brunsch, HS, 5-8. (2019 best--Tommy Watson, SC, Brodey Planansky, HS, and Will Ackerman, Craw, all 5-8) [Area’s all-time best--6-8, Aaron Alcorn, Craw, 2017 & 2018.]
Pole vault--1, Ethan Specht, Hem, 11-0. [Area’s all-time best--14-0, Ken Larson, Rush, 1986.]
*Paul Anderson of Gordon ran the 120-yard high hurdles at the 1972 state meet in 13.9 and 13.8 seconds, the first time any Nebraska boy had exceeded 14.0 seconds. Neither time was recognized as a state record by the NSAA because of wind gauge readings. He also ran the event in 14.0 seconds at the district meet that year. 120 yards is 11 inches shorter than 110 meters.