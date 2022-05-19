Hard work pays off for Chadron High jumper Bynes

When a reporter suggested that he must have “springs in his legs,” Chadron High track and field standout Chayton Bynes disputed the notion, even though he’d just set the Cardinals’ records in both the long and triple jumps.

He explained that he’s not a particularly gifted or talented athlete. In fact, just a few years ago he said he was embarrassed by his lack of success, particularly in track and field. But he is adamant that he became a hard worker, and that’s the main reason he’s become such a successful jumper.

“I long jumped only 13 feet when I was in the 7th grade,” Bynes recalled. “The only event I even entered as freshman was the high jump and I never placed. I also barely got to play when I was on the freshman football team.

“Finally, I got tired of being bad at sports and tried to find ways to get better,” the 5-foot-9, 160-pound recent high school honor graduate explained. “Since then, I’ve been taking part in about all the workouts that are available and I also have found ways to do things on my own that help me.”

No doubt about it, whatever Bynes has done it has paid off. He began attracting attention in March 2021 when he seemingly came out of nowhere to place second in the long, triple and high jumps at the Chadron State College High School Indoor Meet that opened the season.

Ever since then, he’s been one of western Nebraska’s most dynamic athletes. This year he’s really excelled. He’s won both the long and triple jumps at all nine meets the Cardinals have entered with one exception. That was when he was edged by 3 ¾ inches in the long jump at the Western Conference Meet.

The longer the 2022 season has gone, the better he’s performed. At the Class B-6 District Meet in Ogallalal last week, he was terrific. He went 23-1 ¾ to win the long jump and 47-5 ¾ to capture the triple jump. Both are Chadron High School records and lead Class B entering the Nebraska State Meet in Omaha this week. The triple jump also is now the B-6 record.

Chayton, who says he’s never met anyone with his first name, was born to Daryl and LaDonna Bynes while Daryl was in the Navy and they were living in Hawaii. The couple also has a daughter, Kayah, an art major at Chadron State College.

After living in his mother’s home state of Missouri a few years, the Bynes family moved to Chadron when Chayton was a fourth grader. His father initially was a conductor for the Burlington Northern Railroad out of Alliance but he now has a desk job there,

Chayton said his emergence as an athlete began late in the fall of 2019 when he was a sophomore. He had seen limited action while playing junior varsity football, and as soon as it was over every morning at 6 o’clock he began attending weight training sessions led by Willie Hoffman, a former Chadron State College high jumper, now a CSC physical education professor and the husband of Chadron High Head Track Coach Blakelee Hoffman. It was open to high school students who were not out for winter sports.

“We just lifted weights in December, then began doing some plyometrics in January and February,” Hoffman said. “Only a handful of kids usually showed up, but Chayton, Garrett Reece and Tatum Bailey were always there. It was obvious that Chayton was starting to mature and he was always eager to do whatever I suggested.”

Noted for his polite, courtesy ways, Chayton said he tries to stay happy and wear a smile. “I don’t have anything to be upset about,” he stated.

But the workouts he had thoroughly enjoyed ended in late February, when COVID 19 invaded and nearly everything having to do with athletics came to an abrupt halt. Weight rooms and gyms were closed and nearly all the games, tournaments and matches were called off. There was no high school track season that spring.

Chayton didn’t just sit around. He started getting up early and walking the six or so blocks from his home on Bordeaux Street to the outdoor volleyball pits near the High Rise Dormitory at Chadron State.

“I would jump in them and try to run in the sand. I also did some plyometrics” Chayton said. “My friend Gaurav Chima sometimes went with me. We had fun. It was sure better than doing nothing.”

He added that he also ordered some track videos to watch and tried his best to get in shape and stay that way.

Chayton was again on the junior varsity football team in the fall of 2020 when the high schools in western Nebraska played most of their games. But nobody probably anticipated that a future standout was emerging, as least not until the CSC High School Indoor Meet took place.

Blakelee Hoffman commented afterwards that she knew Chayton was energetic and was quick, but she never anticipated that he’d do so well at his first meet. Then she remembered she’d hardly seen him in the past year and he’d grown about six inches and gained 30 pounds during that time.

After his surprising start, highlights of his junior year in track included winning both the long and triple jumps at the Western Conference Meet and qualifying for the state meet by placing second in the triple jump at 43-11 ¾ and third in the long jump at 21- ½ at the district meet.

He admits that he was “pretty scared” when he long jumped the opening day of the state meet in Omaha and was disappointed when he went only 19-10 ¾. The next day he was more relaxed and triple jumped 43-7 ¼ to place seventh.

Last fall, he was a starting cornerback for the Cardinals’ football team, had two interceptions, caught four passes while also alternating at wide receiver and was crowned the homecoming king.

But he could hardly wait for the track season to roll around again. Willie Hoffman notes that this year his “winter workout” entourage grew to at least a dozen most mornings. It always included Chayton, Tatum and Garrett, along with newcomers such as Malachi Swallow, Jazzy Munyiri, and Carter Ryan, all of whom have qualified for the State Meet.

Chayton knows he’s going to meet plenty of outstanding competition during the state meet, but said he’s looking forward to the challenge.

“I’m sure I’ll do better than I did last year,” he noted. “I like to compete. When there’s not much competition, I compete with myself. That means I care. I always try my best. I’ve learned that the harder I work, the more I get out of it.”

