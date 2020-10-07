Hardrockers outrun Eagles in dual

South Dakota Mines won both races Saturday morning during the cross country dual with Chadron State on the Eagles’ course.

In a sport where fewest points prevail, Mines won the men’s 8-kilometer race 20 to 40 points and took the women’s title 24 to 31 over the 5K route.

The Hardrockers’ Tim Durham won the men’s race in 24:43.12. Chadron State’s Jesse Jaramillo of Scottsbluff was second in 26:30.35, his career best by 42 seconds. Four more Mines men crossed the finish line ahead of CSC’s Noah Burris of Berthroud, Colo., who was sixth in 27:21.79, also his career best by four seconds.

Mines’ Taylor Bright won the women’s race in 20:00.63, nine seconds ahead of Chadron State freshman Tucker Romey of Gering, whose time was 20:09.46.

CSC seniors Emma Willadsen of Eaton, Colo., in 20:21.57 and Madison Watson of Mitchell in 20:29.81 were fourth and sixth. Sydney Settles of Lincoln was ninth in 20:47.71, her career best.

Next up for the Eagles will be the RMAC championships in Colorado Springs on Saturday, Oct. 24. The top 40 percent of the teams in that event will be invited to enter a Division II national meet at Lubbock, Texas. The latter event will replace the NCAA Championships, which were cancelled.

