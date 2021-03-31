Hardrockers top Eagles in final match

The Chadron State volleyball team concluded its disappointing season Friday by losing in five sets to South Dakota Mines in Rapid City.

The match was tied at two sets apiece before the Hardrockers overwhelmed the Eagles 15-4 in the finale. CSC had won the first and third sets 25-19, 25-22 while Mines took the second and fourth sets 26-24, 25-22.

The Eagles’ hit just .075 with 45 kills and 30 hitting errors in 199 attempts. Mines hit .152 with 58 kills and 36 hitting miscues in 211 shots. The Eagles swept the Hardrockers in three sets when they met in Chadron on Jan. 29.

Chadron State’s only prolific hitters were freshman Rhiannon Nez, a native of Rapid City, with 10 kills and only one hitting error for a .409 percentage, and senior Chandler Hageman of Chadron, who had eight kills and three errors shots for a .208 figure.

Hageman and Alexia Hurtado, a sophomore from Aurora, Colo., each participated in six blocks. Both setters, Shawna Kelly of Casper and Kincaid Strain of Elk River, Minn., were credited with 18 assists. Rylee Greiman of Windsor, Colo., led with 15 digs while Hurtado and senior Karli Noble of Cheyenne each had 13 and Kelly 12.

The Eagles finish the season with a 4-10 overall record and a 3-9 mark in the RMAC.

