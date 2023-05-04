Chadron State College senior Harley Rhoades was revealed as the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference’s men's outdoor track and field Summit Award winner for 2023 as the meet the Eagles were hosting was getting underway.

This award is presented annually to the student-athlete with the highest cumulative grade-point average who has qualified to participate at the conference’s concluding event in each of the sports.

Rhoades has a cumulative 4.00 GPA while majoring in English Language Arts 7-12 and also earning a coaching endorsement.

He was born in Chadron while his parents, Jay and Angela, were teaching and coaching at Chadron High. They had met and married while they were star athletes at Chadron State. The family moved to Douglas, Wyo., in 2006.

After he graduated from high school in 2018, Harley enrolled at CSC and has been a four-time RMAC Academic Honor Roll selection while participating in track.

Two years ago, Harley began concentrating on the multi events—the heptathlon indoors and decathlon outdoors. He capped his career this past weekend by scoring a career-high 6,261 points and placing fourth in the decathlon at the RMAC Meet.

He also ran a leg on the Eagles’ 4x400 relay team that placed fifth at the conference meet on Sunday.