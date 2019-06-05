The final three high school rodeos of the regular season took place this weekend, giving area athletes three final shots at improving their standings before State.
Rodeo goers spent two days at the Sioux County Fairgrounds in Harrison which hosted the Panhandle High School Rodeo Friday and the Harrison High School Rodeo Saturday. On Sunday, the athletes made the short trek to Crawford to close out the season.
Friday, Gordon’s Conner Halverson earned the only first-place finish of the weekend for area athletes, scoring 72 as the only cowboy to ride his bull. Saturday brought a change of fate, however, as Dodge Daniels of Scotia took the honors as the lone scorer in the event.
In Crawford the bull riders had a better go of it, as four recorder scores, including Halverson in fourth place with a score of 62. Ansley cowboy B.J. McAbee took first place there.
With the final rodeos complete Halverson still occupies second place in the season standings. The Gordon cowboy, who trailed North Platte’s Mason Ward by 30.5 points headed into the weekend, managed to get within 10.5 points of first place, but Ward’s third-place finish in Crawford solidified his top spot.
The official qualifiers for the State Rodeo in Hastings, June 12-15, is expected to be released soon but wasn’t available at time of print. Halverson should be on that list.
Fellow Cowboy Jack Skavdahl, of Marsland, also maintained second place in the standings in saddle bronc. He began the weekend with a fourth-place finish in the event at the Panhandle rodeo Friday and improved to third at the Harrison rodeo Saturday. Sunday he failed to record a score.
Friday Skavdahl was just behind Brody McAbee, of Ansley, who took third place after scoring 69 to Skavdahl’s 67. McAbee continued to threaten Skavdahl’s runner-up position in the standings by placing second on Saturday and first on Sunday in Crawford. The Ansley cowboy earned 27 points over the weekend but was still 8.5 points behind Skavdahl in the standings.
The only other area athlete to place over the weekend was Alliance’s Lauren Lehl who’s high was a fourth place finish in barrel racing at Crawford. Lehl had a time of 18.051 seconds. Sunday’s winner, Taci Flinn, of Arcadia, had a time of 17.482.
The competition was a bit stiffer Friday and Saturday, when Lehl went 17.693 seconds and 17.639 seconds respectively, but didn’t place.
Though she missed out of the top ten in barrel racing Friday, Lehl took seventh place in pole bending with a time of 21.953. She currently sits 26th in the season standings in the event and should qualify for State in that event and in barrel racing where she’s 17th overall.