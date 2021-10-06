Hawks down hard-luck Rams 54-12

Sophomore Gage Mintken scored six touchdowns in various ways as Hay Springs improved its record to 4-1 last Thursday night with a 54-12 win over visiting Crawford.

Injuries hampered the Rams. They were leading 12-6 with four minutes left in the first half when they lost quarterback Hayes Frahm, who had thrown two TD passes, and could not return to action. More Rams also were sidelined, helping the Hawks run away with the outcome.

Mintken had a busy game. He carried the ball 13 times for 114 yards and two touchdowns, caught four passes for 74 yards and two TDs and intercepted two passes and returned them to the end zone, both early in the second half to change the momentum of the game for keeps.

The Hawks’ Logan DeCoste completed five of six passes for 114 yards and threw both TD passes that Minken caught, beside swiping another Rams’ pass and taking it for a touchdown.

Tony Scherbarth led Hay Springs in tackles with 11. Mintken was credited with nine. Mitch Knode led Crawford in tackles with eight.

Ty Brady and Roman Metz caught the touchdown passes that Frahm threw before he was injured.

Crawford will try to regroup to host Sioux County and Hay Springs will visit powerhouse Potter-Dix this Friday.

