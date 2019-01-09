The Hay Springs Hawks’ boys’ basketball team started their 2019 on a positive note, Saturday, defeating the Leyton Warriors 72-61, at home in Hay Springs.
The Hawks used a 15-6 second quarter to help build a 34-17 lead going into the half, then scored 26 in the third to provide plenty of cushion heading into the final frame.
After getting their offense going in the third to the tune of 17 points to the Hawks’ 26, Leyton was finally able to win a frame in the fourth, outscoring the Hawks 27-12. The push was too little, too late, however.
Hay Springs’ sophomore Brodey Planansky led all scorers with 25 points, hitting 11 of 16 from the field and sinking three-of-eight from the line. Two other Hawks, freshman Payton Prado and senior Johnny Toof hit double-digits, Prado with 18 and Toof with 13. Toof had two 3-pointers and was three-for-four from the line.
Both Planansky and Prado earned a double-double, each adding 12 rebounds to lead the Hawks.
The 3-6 Hawks took on the Gordon-Rushville Mustangs, Tuesday, but results were not available at time of press.
After falling to Leyton 63-27 the Hay Springs’ girls’ basketball team was still looking for their first win of the season when they played Gordon-Rushville, Tuesday. Results of the game were unavailable at time of press.