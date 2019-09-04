In their first action of the season, the Hay Springs Hawks’ volleyball team defeated the Potter-Dix Coyotes in four sets, 25-21, 21-25, 25-18, and 25-19, Friday in Hay Springs.
The Hawks combined for 12 aces in the match. All but two players had at least one.
Potter-Dix was able to tie the match at 1-1 after mirroring the result of the first set in their favor during the second. The win would be their only and they’d be held to less than 20 points in each of the next two sets.
The Hawks’ attack was led by senior Katelin Agler who had nine kills in the match. Juniors Bailey Scherbarth and Jaiden Anderson were next best with seven kills and fellow juniors Rylee Wolken and Joce Varvel each had six.
Scherbarth led the team with four aces in 15 serves, followed by Agler and Varvel who each had three - Varvel in 18 attempts and Agler in 17. Scherbarth, Agler and Varvel each had three errors.
The trio also led the team in digs, Scherbarth with 12, Varvel with 11 and Agler with nine. Freshman Samantha Toof had seven.
Toof was second only to Varvel in assists with 12. Varvel had 13.
On defense, Agler had 27 serve receptions and Scherbarth had 14. Anderson had nine receptions and had both of the Hawks two blocks.
The Hawks hosted Hyannis on Tuesday, but results were not available at time of print. Hay Springs won’t play again until they travel to play Hemingford and Crawford in Hemingford Tuesday, Sept. 10.