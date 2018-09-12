As Crawford suffered its first loss of the season, and Sioux County still looks for a win, the Hay Springs Hawks showed for another week they’re a force to be reckoned with in six-man football with another dominant win, this time in a 45-8 defeat of South Platte.
Trent Reed had his best performance yet for the 2018 Hawks, who led 38-8 by the end of the first half. Against the Blue Knights, Reed, a senior this year, added 251 yards rushing, bringing his three-game season total to 493 yards.
Were it not for his teammates, however, he might have even more.
“It’s probably frustrating for him that we have a lot more weapons this year that we’re trying to use,” Hawks’ head coach Josh Borm says. “He wants the ball as often as possible but we have plenty of other guys to where we can spread the wealth a little bit and keep (Reed) fresh.”
Those weapons include sophomores Charles Twarling and Brodey Planansky, as well as junior Baiden Planansky who have all handled the ball this season.
Another is 6’2”, 205-pound junior Bryce Running Hawk, whose 33 yards on four carries against South Platte were just a feather in the cap of his work as a leader on the Hawks’ defense.
“(Running Hawk) got in the weight room in the spring and summer and put on some weight,” Coach Borm says. “He was already physically more mature than most guys, he can pretty much do whatever he wants on the football field on both sides of the ball. If you put him on an eight or 11 man team I think he’d be just as successful.”
Running Hawk was credited with 16 tackles against the Blue Knights, 10 solo and six assisted.
As good as his offense has been, Borm believes his defense is better.
“(Our defense) has been the most impressive part,” Borm says of their early success this season, “the way we’re holding teams to low numbers, especially in six-man. That’s pretty tough to do.
The biggest challenge for Hay Springs, who hope to surpass the post-season success of their previous season, may be ahead of them, however.
“Our next four games are all Division I teams,” Borm says. “Starting (Sept. 21) with Cody-Kilgore, these next four are going to be really tough for us.
The Hawks will enjoy a bye week before travelling to Cody-Kilgore High School to face an undefeated Cowboys team who’ll play Minatare this Friday.
Elsewhere in six-man the Crawford Rams suffered their first six-man loss ever to that same Minatare team, managing just a single first-quarter touchdown during the 48-6 defeat.
The Rams were held to just 102 yards and limited to one score, a touchdown pass thrown by junior quarterback Will Ackerman to senior Logan Gillam.
Minatare threw for three touchdowns and got three more on the ground.
The Rams will look to bounce back after they to enjoy a bye week before squaring off with rival Sioux County, a must see game as the two schools meet each other for the first time in six-man football.
Sioux County, who is also on a bye week, will be hungry for their first win of the season after falling to 0-3 last Friday with a 42-18 loss to Potter-Dix.