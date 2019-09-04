In their homecoming, and first, game of the season, the Hay Springs Hawks couldn’t find the endzone against the Potter-Dix Coyotes, leading to a 40-0 defeat, Friday.
After losing a nail-biting game to Wilcox-Hildreth in the Six-Man State Championship game, the Hay Springs football team faces new challenges this season as the team returns just four players from last year’s roster after losing skilled players like Trent Reed, Jarret Pieper, Brodey Planansky, Bryce Running Hawk and Johnny Toof.
Junior Kade Moore and sophomores Gabe Varvel, Logan DeCoste, and R.J. Riggs are new head coach Mark Hagge’s veteran players this season.
Potter-Dix scored 26 in the first quarter and 14 in the second, leading 40-0 by halftime and initiating the 35-point mercy rule that starts a running clock until the deficit is less than 35 or the game ends. Neither team would score in the second half.
Hay Springs’ offense was led by DeCoste, who carried the ball 27 times for 113 yards. Moore took five carries for 22 yards to lead the team in yards-per-carry. Moore also caught one pass for nine yards.
The Hawk’s passing game only netted 14 yards between passes from both DeCoste and Varvel.
On defense, Moore led the team with 10 tackles, seven of which were solo. Both Varvel and DeCoste were next best with five each. Freshman Colter Meeks had three.
Potter-Dix had a total of 290 yards of offense.
Hay Springs continues its early-season home-stand when they host Creek Valley on Friday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.