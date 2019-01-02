Led by Hay Springs’ Trent Reed, several Northwest Nebraska football players received postseason all-state honors for their efforts during the 2018 season. The selections were announced in December by the statewide media.
For the second year in a row, Reed earned First-Team Six-Man All-State honors. He also was an honorable mention choice as a sophomore. His statistics indicate he definitely deserved the recognition.
This fall while leading the Hawks to runner-up honors in the state playoffs to go with an 11-1 record, Reed carried the ball 218 times for 2,604 yards, an average of 12 yards, and 38 touchdowns along with 44 points on conversions for a total of 272 points. He also completed 15 passes for 525 yards and 10 more TDs.
Reed’s stats during the past three seasons when Hay Springs has played six-man ball are impressive. He carried the pigskin for 6,821 yards (or 3.88 miles) and 109 touchdowns. For the record, he’s listed as 5-foot-9, 185 pounds and also has made academic all-state each of the last two years, at least.
Two of Reed’s teammates are among the area players receiving honorable mention all-state from the Six-Man Coaches Association. They are juniors Bryce Running Hawk and junior Jarrett Pieper. Running Hawk was the second-leading tackler in Nebraska’s six-man ranks this season with 98 solos and 49 that were assisted. He also caught 17 passes for 416 yards and scored 16 touchdowns.
Others from the northwest corner of the state who earned honorable mention all-state from the Omaha World-Herald and/or Lincoln Journal Star include Clark Riesen, Jake Lemmon and Dan Dunbar of Chadron, Justin Davis and Cade Payne of Hemingford and Tommy Watson of Sioux County.
Aside from Reed, four Scottsbluff Bearcats and three six-man gridders are players from the region who received first-team all-state.
The Bearcats are Nebraska recruit Garrett Nelson at defensive end, along with running back Chris Busby, defensive back Keegan Reifschneider and quarterback/linebacker Sabastian Harsh.
Nelson earned first-team all-class, all-state from both the Omaha and Lincoln newspapers, besides the Class B laurels he and his teammates were accorded.
Minatare placekicker Kaleb Gonzales and Hyannis defensive lineman Zane Musgrave were named to the Six-Man all-state team. So was Brye Szakas of Cody-Kilgore.
Others from the Panhandle gaining honorable mention are Jack Darnell, Jeremiah Delzer and Luke Rohrer, Scottsbluff; Pat Hansen, Creek Valley; Seth Dvorak and Josh Kruse, Leyton; Isaac Gomez, Ephroen Lovato and Haydon Olds, Minatare; and Truman Wilson, South Platte.