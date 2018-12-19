The Hay Springs Hawks Bryce Running Hawk as the 182-pound champion and teammate Austin Anderson took fourth place at 113-pounds, Saturday, at the Sidney Bridgeport Invite.
Running Hawk went undefeated at the meet, eventually pinning Burns’ Lash Branigan to earn his first place finish.
Anderson had won two previous matches but was pinned by Sindey’s Austin Munier in the semifinal round to set up a third-place match with Jordan Ruiz, also of Sidney. Anderson was also defeated by fall in that match.
Sioux County also attended the meet but just one wrestler, Mike Sanderson, competed. Sanderson was defeated by pin in both of his 138-pound matches.
Following the holiday break the Hawks and Warriors will join other area schools at the Garden County Tournament, Jan. 5.