The Chadron State College women's cross country team was 19th of 30 teams at the NCAA South Central Region Championships in Denver on Saturday, led by a 44th place finish, by junior Alyse Henry, out of 205 runners from 32 schools in the western and southwestern United States.
The Rock Springs, Wyoming, native was the first to cross the finish for the Eagles women, recording a season-best time of 23:18.8 which is the No. 9 seasonal cross country time on record at 6000 meters for CSC.
"I was really proud of how our team raced in the tough conditions," said CSC Head Cross Country Coach Scott Foley. "It was windy with freezing rain. Our toughness really showed. I was impressed to see Alyse and the others run their best races when it counted. As a coach, that's what you're always looking for."
Three CSC women - Madi Watson, Savannah Silbaugh, and Emma Willadsen - each ran all-time bests at that distance in the regional meet. Watson ran 94th in 24:31.0, Silbaugh finished right behind in 24:32.9, and Willadsen's time of 25:05.3 was 138th.
The Chadron State men ran the only two individuals who were healthy enough to compete. Jesse Jaramillo was 152 of 181 in the race, while Zen Petrosius finished 156th.
In the women's race, it was Adams State claiming the regional title and a berth at the NCAA Championships in Pittsburgh, December 1. The Grizzlies edged Western Colorado University by a single point after the two teams dominated the top eight individual places. While the Western Colorado women, led by champ Alicja Konieczek, finished first and second individually, the Grizzlies grouped five runners between third and 11th for the crown.
With the men, it was Colorado School of Mines winning both team and solo honors. Mines' Grant Colligan won the race by more than 16 seconds, beating Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference champion Sidney Gidabuday by a margin of more than 26 seconds, to help his team collect five of the top 17 finishes and the South Central Region championship.
CSC distance runners conclude their cross country season in Denver and will rest briefly before heading into indoor track and field season in January.