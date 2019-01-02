Nebraska’s Hunters Helping the Hungry program, which provides ground venison to Nebraskans in need, will be able to accept an additional 100 deer thanks to several generous donations.
Monetary contributions by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commissioners will allow hunters and processors to make an additional 4,500 pounds of venison available for distribution to food pantries and other programs that provide food to those in need.
The following processors still are accepting deer donations: Steakmaster Inc., in Elwood, B.I.G. Meats and Stoysich House of Sausage in Omaha, Harlan County Meat Processors in Orleans, and Kelley's Custom Pack in North Platte.
“We’re grateful to our commissioners for recognizing the good work this program does and helping our hunters and processors feed even more families,” Game and Parks Director Jim Douglas said.
The 2018 commissioners, who serve without pay to fulfill Game and Parks’ mission, are: Dan Kreitman of Wahoo, Dick Bell of Omaha, Jim Ernst of Columbus, Norris Marshall of Kearney, Robert Allen of Eustis, Pat Berggren of Broken Bow, Doug Zingula of Sidney, Rick Brandt of Roca, and Scott Cassels of Omaha.
The Hunters Helping the Hungry program is funded solely by voluntary tax deductible cash contributions and no tax dollars or permit fees are used. HHH funds for next year remain very low. To make a donation to support the HHH program, visit outdoornebraska.gov/HHH.