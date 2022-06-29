Hickstein duo wins Ladies Scramble for second year in a row

The mother-daughter team of Misty and Alpine Hickstein romped to an eight-stroke victory in the Two Ladies Scramble Tournament played at Ridgeview Country Club on Tuesday, June 21.

The Hicksteins had rounds of 35 and 31 for their 66 total. A year ago they also were the tourney winners with a 65.

The runners-up this year were Emma Hageman and Heather Bauerkemper, who also shot a 35 their first trip around the course, but didn’t fare as well the second time, shooting a 39 for a 74 total. They won the tourney in 2020 with a final score of 69.

Third place in the Championship Flight this year went to Kylan Armstrong and Jordan Grasis, whose scores were 38 and 39 for a 77.

The First Flight was won by Mary Lou Lecher and Dee Dee Turman with rounds of 44 and 43 for an 87. They tied for the First Flight title last summer with an 85. Sarrah Downs and Kinlee Stetson were the runners-up last week with a 90 total.

The tourney’s total results:

Championship Flight—1, Misty and Alpine Hickstein, 35-31, 66; 2, Emma Hageman and Heather Bauerkemper, 35-39, 74; 3, Kylan Armstrong and Jordan Grasis, 38-39, 77; 4, Joll Letz and Stacy Nollette, 42-37, 79; 5-6, Mandy Price and Maryah Harding, 38-45, 83, and Sterling Simmons and Brooke Leeper, 41-42, 83; 7, Lisa Tiensvold and Sam Rahmig, 41-43, 84; 8, Luanne Witt and Blakelee Hoffman, 43-42, 85; 9, Lisa Haas and Melissa Mitchell, 43-43, 86.

First Flight—1, Mary Lou Lecher and Dee Dee Turman, 44-43, 87; 2, Sarrah Downs and Kinlee Stetson, 47-43, 90; 3, Ellen and Terria Hampton, 47-44, 91; 4-6, Brett Weaver and Heather Goings, 45-50, 95, Janet Dorshorst and Lacy Cleveland, 46-49, 95, and Michelle Rickenbach and Kellee Gooder, 47-48, 96; 7-8, Sharon Rickenbach and Robert Lesher, 47-49, 96, and Sheila Pourier and Erin Ryan, 49-47, 96.

Second Flight—1, Stephanie Reed and Peggy Tlustos, 49-47, 96; 2, Donna Brice and Lynn Goff, 50-47, 97; 3, Baileee Lake and Jacy French, 48-52, 100 (won scorecard playoff); 4, Kendra O’Brien and Melissa Webster, 45-54, 100; 5, Lexi Buettner and Jordan Haefele, 53-52, 105; 6, Jeni Grant and Britt Haller, 53-53, 106; 7, Melanie Blackcalf and Kathy Deeker, 54-56, 110; 8, Maddie Heyda and Naydeen Knapp, 60-64, 124.

