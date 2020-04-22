Hickstein gets RMAC academic honor

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Chadron State College sophomore Alpine Hickstein of Chadron was one of six Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference golfers named last week to the RMAC All-Academic First-Team by a vote of the league's sports information directors.

CSC classmate Abby White , of Simcoe, Ontario, received recognition on the academic honor roll by virtue of her 3.51 cumulative grade point average in literature curriculum. All who qualify for the first team ballot with a minimum 3.3 GPA after at least two full semesters of credit and one year of competition are automatically placed on the honor roll if they are not selected to the first-team.

For the first time, the spring academic awards were considered on the basis of career performance.