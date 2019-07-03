CSC golfer Alpine Hickstein climbed as high as sixth place during last week’s 45th Nebraska Women’s Amateur Championship at York Country Club, in York, but finished ninth after carding her highest score of the competition.
Hickstein carded an 81 on Wednesday, June 26, and added a single stroke on each of the other two days to go 81-82-83-246.
Hickstein, who competed in her first season of college golf at Chadron State College last season, hit a pair of double bogeys on her first two holes of the competition, Wednesday, and bogeyed-or worse on a total of six of her first nine holes. She then settled in for a much stronger back nine going 45-36-81 for the day.
Thursday saw her shoot her best nine-hole score after hitting five pars and four bogeys on the front nine of the course. Unlike the previous day, her back nine featured a stretch of six bogeys including going three over on hole 12. She recovered nicely to par the final three holes going 39-43-82.
You have free articles remaining.
On the final day of competition, Friday, she went 41-42-83 hitting par on eight holes and adding a birdie on hole 15. It was her second birdie of championship.
Wahoo’s Haley Thiele took the championship title scoring 72-72-76-220. It was the second times she’s claimed the title in three years. Thiele was eight strokes better than Aurora’s Danica Badura who went 78-76-74-228 to claim second place.
Hickstein says she’ll next compete in women’s match play July 15 through 17.