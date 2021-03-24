Hickstein wins tourney, breaks records

Sophomore Alpine Hickstein of Chadron won the medalist honors and also set both the Chadron State records for best single round and tournament scores on Sunday at the El Cheapo Classic on Walking Stick Golf Course in Pueblo.
Chadron State finished fifth among the 14 teams, including eight Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference platoons.
Hickstein, who had scores of 70 and 80, had her big day despite unfavorable weather conditions.
"It wasn't an ideal day of golf," said CSC Head Coach John Ritzen. "The wind and the cold temperatures made it tough. But the ladies had a positive mindset and played great. It was different playing all 36 holes in one day, but they handled it well.
"Alpine had an impressive first round,” the coach added. “She putted really well. When her putter is going well, she is hard to beat."
The tournament was scheduled for Sunday and Monday. However, the weather forecast favored Sunday play, so the format was altered to a one-day, 36-hole event.
Hickstein carded a two-under-par 70 in the first 18 holes, breaking the Chadron State record by three strokes. It also was set at Pueblo by current teammate Brooke Kramer in round one at the Pueblo Country Club in the fall of 2019.
The new record-holder parred 15 of 18 first-round holes Sunday, missing only one par and shooting a birdie along with one of only three eagles in the tourney. She parred 26 of the 36 holes, three more than anyone else.
There were 78 entries in the tourney, including 2019 RMAC Golfer of the Year Julia Baroth of Colorado-Colorado Springs, who tied for second at 152.
Hickstein's total score of 150 was a two-stroke improvement over her Pueblo Country Club showing last October that bested Ally Malzahn's 13-year-old Chadron State mark of 153.
CSC freshman Kinsey Smith tied for second in the meet with five total birdies, and she was fifth in par-five scoring at one-under-par. Overall, Smith finished tied for 20th at 83-79,162.
Kramer’s scores were 85-83,162; Kenzey Kramer was 85-86, 171; and Allison Acosta was 86-87, 173.
Colorado Mesa won the team championship at 321-308, 620; followed by Western New Mexico, 325-310, 635. The Eagles had scores of 323-328, 651, their seventh best all=time
The Eagles have added a tournament on April 2-3, the RJGA Palm Valley Classic, in Goodyear, Ariz., at the Palm Valley Golf Club, heading into the West Texas A&M Desert Invitational in Tucson April 5-6.