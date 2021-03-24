Hickstein wins tourney, breaks records

Sophomore Alpine Hickstein of Chadron won the medalist honors and also set both the Chadron State records for best single round and tournament scores on Sunday at the El Cheapo Classic on Walking Stick Golf Course in Pueblo.

Chadron State finished fifth among the 14 teams, including eight Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference platoons.

Hickstein, who had scores of 70 and 80, had her big day despite unfavorable weather conditions.

"It wasn't an ideal day of golf," said CSC Head Coach John Ritzen. "The wind and the cold temperatures made it tough. But the ladies had a positive mindset and played great. It was different playing all 36 holes in one day, but they handled it well.

"Alpine had an impressive first round,” the coach added. “She putted really well. When her putter is going well, she is hard to beat."

The tournament was scheduled for Sunday and Monday. However, the weather forecast favored Sunday play, so the format was altered to a one-day, 36-hole event.

Hickstein carded a two-under-par 70 in the first 18 holes, breaking the Chadron State record by three strokes. It also was set at Pueblo by current teammate Brooke Kramer in round one at the Pueblo Country Club in the fall of 2019.