High scoring trios lead Dakota teams past Eagles

Both Black Hills State and South Dakota Mines used three-pronged offensive attacks last weekend to deal the Chadron State Eagles a pair of setbacks in the Chicoine Center.
Three Black Hills players--Trey Whitly with 37 points, Tyler Oliver with 22 and Joel Scott with 18--scored 80 percent of their team’s points during a 97-74 win Friday night. The Mines’ trio of Allec Williams with 27, Mitch Sueker with 22 and Logan Elers with 17 combined for 75 percent of the Hardrockers’ total enroute to an 88-77 verdict Saturday night.
Both of the northern neighbors also defeated Metro State in Denver during the road trip. Mines knocked off the Roadrunners 80-51 and the Yellow Jackets won 83-69 for their 13th straight victory. Black Hills is now alone at the top of the RMAC standings at 13-2 after Adams State upset Dixie State 82-75 Saturday night.
Mines is now 11-10 overall and 8-7 and 8th in the RMAC. CSC is 3-18 and 2-13.
The Eagles had a big letdown that led to their demise Friday night. The score was tied at 25-25 with 9:10 to play in the opening half but CSC added just three more points before halftime, giving the Yellow Jackets an insurmountable 46-28 lead at the break.
The hosts had sank nine of their first 15 shots from the field, but were just one of 11 during the tailspin. The Eagles regained their shooting touch in the second half, going 17 of 27 (63%) from the field and allowing them to shoot 50 percent for the game, but never got closer than 13 points in the final 20 minutes.
Black Hills sank 36 of 62 field goal shots (58%) including 10 of 20 on 3-point attempts, but driving past defenders to the basket also paid off. Fifty of their points were scored from in the paint.
“Black Hills is a team that makes things difficult for you defensively,” Chadron State Coach Houston Reed said. “They’re the most well-rounded team we’ve seen because they’ve got so many weapons.”
A 6-foot-1 junior, Whitly led the Yellow Jackets’ onslaught with his 37 points, the most the Eagles have given up this season and also his career-high. He was 14 of 19 from the field, including four of six from long range, and several other baskets following his six steals.
Reed said CSC tried to guard Whitly “straight up” but it didn’t work out.
Oliver, a 6-3 senior, was eight of 13 from the field, including three of five on threes, and five of six at the line to go with a game-high seven rebounds.
Scott, a 6-7 freshman and the Jackets’ top scorer with a 17.3-point average entering the game, was six of eight from the field, and made his only trey. Both Whitly and Scott made five of six free throws.
Black Hills finished 15 of 20 at the line. Chadron State was eight of 12.
Senior Brian Rodriguez, the leading scorer for the season at 17.2 points a game, led the way for CSC again with 18. Another Eagles’ highlight was provided by 6-6 sophomore Kayden Sund. He was six of eight from the field, including four of five from behind the arc, for 16 points. Previously, Sund had scored just five points while seeing action in 17 of the team’s 19 games and had not connected on any of his 11 three-point attempts.
Jacob Jefferson added 11 points.
South Dakota Mines led all the way after breaking an 8-8 tie Saturday night. The Hardrockers shot 55.2 percent from the field while building a 43-33 halftime lead and maintained between a 5-to-12-point lead in the second half.
Chadron State made 29 field goals, one more than Mines, and hit nine 3-pointers, four more than the visitors. But the Hardrockers were 27 of 31 from the charity stripe and the Eagles just 10 of 15.
The 5-11 Williams was 11 of 18 from the field, including three treys, and a pair of free throws, while scoring his season-high 27 points. Sueker had just three points at halftime, but used his hook shot to help tally 19 in the second half. The massive Elers was four of eight from the field and drew enough fouls to go nine of 10 at the free throw line.
Chadron State’s top scorer was Stephon Bell, who was nine of 11 from the field, including three of four from behind the arc, while finishing with 21 points. His previous high was 10 points in the season opener.
Rodriguez was limited to 11 points. Alternate center Kenan Gray had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds, the game high.
Chadron State out-rebounded Mines 36-28, but had a dozen turnovers, twice the Hardrockers’ total.
Black Hills State 97, Chadron State 74
Black Hills State--Trey Whitly 37, Tyler Oliver 22, Joel Scott 18, Stefan Desnica 8, Snjolfur Stefansson 4, Tommy Donovan 4, Antonio Capley 4. Totals: 36-62 (10-20) 15-20, 97 points, 30 rebounds, 12 turnovers.
Chadron State--Brian Rodriguez 18, Kayden Sund 16, Jacob Jefferson 11, Stephon Bell 8, Colby Jackson 6, Michael Sparks 6, Brady Delimont 3, Andre Sepeda 3, Kevin DiMarco 2, Kenan Gray 1. Totals: 27-54 (12-28) 8-12, 74 points, 27 rebounds, 15 turnovers.
Black Hills State 46 51 ----97
Chadron State 28 46 ----74
3-pointers: BHSU--Whitley 4, Oliver 3, Desnica 2, Scott 1. CSC--Sund 4, Rodriguez 3, Jackson 1, Delimont 1, Bell 1, Jefferson 1, Sepeda 1.
South Dakota Mines 88, Chadron State 77
South Dakota Mines--Allec Williams 27, Mitch Sueker 22, Logan Elers 17, Jack Fiddler 9, Damani Hayes 9, Wilfred Dickson 2, Tristan Von Nieda 2. Totals: 28-53 (5-16) 27-31, 88 points, 28 rebounds, 6 turnovers.
Chadron State--Stephon Bell 21, Brian Rodriguez 11, Kenan Gray 10, Jacob Jefferson 9, Colby Jackson 9, Brady Delimont 8, Kayden Sund 6, Michael Sparks 3. Totals: 29-63 (9-23) 10-15, 77 points, 36 rebounds, 12 turnovers.
South Dakota Mines 43 45 ----88
Chadron State 33 44 ----77
3-pointers: SDM--Williams 3, Sueker 1, Fiddler 1. CSC--Bell 3, Sund 2, Delimont 2, Jefferson 1, Jackson 1.