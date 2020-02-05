High scoring trios lead Dakota teams past Eagles

Black Hills sank 36 of 62 field goal shots (58%) including 10 of 20 on 3-point attempts, but driving past defenders to the basket also paid off. Fifty of their points were scored from in the paint.

“Black Hills is a team that makes things difficult for you defensively,” Chadron State Coach Houston Reed said. “They’re the most well-rounded team we’ve seen because they’ve got so many weapons.”

A 6-foot-1 junior, Whitly led the Yellow Jackets’ onslaught with his 37 points, the most the Eagles have given up this season and also his career-high. He was 14 of 19 from the field, including four of six from long range, and several other baskets following his six steals.

Reed said CSC tried to guard Whitly “straight up” but it didn’t work out.

Oliver, a 6-3 senior, was eight of 13 from the field, including three of five on threes, and five of six at the line to go with a game-high seven rebounds.

Scott, a 6-7 freshman and the Jackets’ top scorer with a 17.3-point average entering the game, was six of eight from the field, and made his only trey. Both Whitly and Scott made five of six free throws.

Black Hills finished 15 of 20 at the line. Chadron State was eight of 12.