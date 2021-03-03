Hinojosa leads Eagles at Regional Tourney

Chadron State College sophomore Eli Hinojosa placed third at the NCAA Super Region VI Wrestling Tournament on Sunday at Colorado Mesa in Grand Junction to pace the Eagles. The 197-pounder from Imperial went 3-1 in his bracket. His only loss was to No. 6 ranked Joe Reimers of Nebraska-Kearney.

Chadron State’s young team with just one senior and two juniors in the lineup finished seventh among the seven teams at the tourney.

Because the region was reduced to seven teams this year after three teams chose not to compete, the NCAA deemed that only 17 contestants, rather than the 30 who have qualified in the recent past from the region, will advance to the national championships.

Consequentially, the Eagles' 53-year streak of having at least one national qualifiers has ended. The 17 qualifiers will include the 10 regional champions and seven runners-up.

Hinojosa arrived at his bronze finish by defeating his first-round opponent 8-3, before losing to Reimers by fall in the semifinals. His first consolation win was another 8-3 decision, and he won his third-place match 5-2.

Chadron State’s other placers were junior Joe Ritzen of Chadron at 141 pounds and true freshman Rowdy Pfeil of Moorcroft, Wyo., at 174. Both finished fourth.