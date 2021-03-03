Hinojosa leads Eagles at Regional Tourney

Chadron State College sophomore Eli Hinojosa placed third at the NCAA Super Region VI Wrestling Tournament on Sunday at Colorado Mesa in Grand Junction to pace the Eagles. The 197-pounder from Imperial went 3-1 in his bracket. His only loss was to No. 6 ranked Joe Reimers of Nebraska-Kearney.
Chadron State’s young team with just one senior and two juniors in the lineup finished seventh among the seven teams at the tourney.
Because the region was reduced to seven teams this year after three teams chose not to compete, the NCAA deemed that only 17 contestants, rather than the 30 who have qualified in the recent past from the region, will advance to the national championships.
Consequentially, the Eagles' 53-year streak of having at least one national qualifiers has ended. The 17 qualifiers will include the 10 regional champions and seven runners-up.
Hinojosa arrived at his bronze finish by defeating his first-round opponent 8-3, before losing to Reimers by fall in the semifinals. His first consolation win was another 8-3 decision, and he won his third-place match 5-2.
Chadron State’s other placers were junior Joe Ritzen of Chadron at 141 pounds and true freshman Rowdy Pfeil of Moorcroft, Wyo., at 174. Both finished fourth.
Ritzen lost his first match 10-4, then defeated his first consolation opponent, 9-5. He lost his third place tussle by fall.
Pfeil, who had a 6-1 record, was the top-seeded wrestler at 174 pounds at the regional and was ranked fifth in the nation. He was caught off-guard by Elijah Valdez of CSU-Pueblo in his first match and lost 13-4. Pfeil pinned his next two opponents, before losing 7-2 to Ryan Fidel of Colorado Mines in the third-place match that ended his season with an 8-3 record.
Redshirt freshman Preston Renner of Westminster, Colo., went 1-2 in the tourney at 157 pounds, picking up the only other win for the Eagles on Sunday. He defeated Ruben Garcia of CSU-Pueblo 3-2 in the consolations.
At heavyweight, sophomore Mason Watt of Bloomfield, Colo., lost his opening round match 4-1 to Nebraska-Kearney’s Lee Herrington 4-1. Watt was unable to compete again due to injury. Herrington went on to win the regional title.
Kearney dominated the regional, sending all 10 wrestlers to the finals with five of them winning top honors. All 10 Lopers will advance to the National Finals Championships in St. Louis on March 12 and 13.
CSC’s individual results:
125--Parker McBride, CSU.-Pueblo, dec. Tate Stoddard, CSC, 4-0; Christian Lopez, Colo. Mines, dec. Stoddard, 8-4.
133--Pat Allis, West. Colo., dec. Joe Taylor, CSC, 11-7; Collin Metzgar. Colo. Mesa, dec.Taylor, 9-6.
141--Wesley Rayburn, Colo. Mines, dec. Joe Ritzen, CSC, 10-4; Ritzen dec. Angel Flores, Adams State, 9-5; Dean Noble, West. Colo., pinned Ritzen, 7:13, for third.
149--Gavin Melendez, CSU-P, major dec. Sebastian Robles, CSC, 11-2; Jason Hanenberg, West. Colo., dec. Robles, 2-0.
157--Dylan Udero, Adams St., dec. Preston Renner, CSC, 4-0; Renner dec. Ruben Garcia, CSU-P, 3-2; Carter Noehre, Colo. Mines, dec. Renner, 7-2.
165--Aaden Valdez, Adams St, major dec. Tate Allison, CSC, 13-5; Skyler Lykins, Colo. Mines, major dec. Allison, 8-0.
174--Elijah Valdez, CSC, dec. Rowdy Pfeil, CSC, 3-4; Pfeil pinned Cole Hernandez, West. Colo., 4:31;
Pfeil pinned Gavin Davy, Adams St., 1:29; Ryan Fidel, Colo. Mines, 5-1 dec. Pfeil, 7-1 for third.
184--Austin Eldredge, UNK, tech. fall Joe Renner, CSC,18-2; Cody Lewis, Adams St., pinned Renner, 4:45.
197--Eli Hinojosa, CSC, dec. Ben Gould, CSU-P, 8-3; Joe Reimers, UNK, pinned Hinojosa, 4:17;
Hinojosa dec. Cole Gustavson, Adams St., 8-3; Hinojosa dec. Kris Davis, West. Colo., 5-2 for third.
285--Lee Herrington, UNK, dec. Mason Watt, CSC, 4-1; Gabe Carranza, Colo. Mesa, won by injury default over Watt.